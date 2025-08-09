Iamaleava Headlines Big Ten's Top Transfers
Nico Iamaleava shook the college football landscape over the offseason when, in a stunning move, he left Tennessee and transferred to Westwood to join UCLA in their second season in the Big Ten.
Coming off a redshirt freshman season in the SEC where he helped the Volunteers make it to their first-ever College Football Playoff, Iamaleava comes to a new conference for a new challenge -- turning around the middling Bruins along with second-year head coach DeShaun Foster.
ESPN released a complete Big Ten preview and pegged Iamaleava as one of the conference's three best transfers entering the season, joining Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
ESPN's Evaluation of Iamaleava
Here's what the national sports site had to say about Iamaleava:
"Well, this was a stunner. While there were rumors of discontent in late December at the winter portal deadline, it was still shocking that Iamaleava left a College Football Playoff team and hit the open market during the spring in search of a better deal than the one he had with the Vols. Tennessee invested a ton of money in Iamaleava and even successfully fought off an attempted NCAA investigation into the seven-figure agreement he struck with the Vols as a five-star high school recruit. He had an awful lot of hype to live up to as a redshirt freshman starter in 2024 and put together a solid year, throwing for 2,616 yards, completing 64% of his passes with 22 total touchdowns and nine turnovers while leading the Vols to 10 wins. Iamaleava closed out the season with a rough CFP performance, completing 14 of 31 passes for 104 yards in a 42-17 first-round loss to eventual national champ Ohio State, and still has plenty of room to grow. But it is exceptionally rare that a QB of his caliber becomes available in the spring. Iamaleava is looking to keep progressing and play up to his first-round potential." -- Olson
"There is no debating that Iamaleava is one of the most physically talented quarterbacks in college football. He was highly coveted out of high school because of his stature, arm strength and athletic ability. During his one season as a starter, he showed flashes of brilliance but also mediocrity. He threw 19 touchdowns, but four of the nine touchdowns in SEC play came against Vanderbilt and seven came against Chattanooga and UTEP. Consistency is where he has to improve. He has the arm strength and overall talent to be a terrific vertical deep ball passer, but he has been wildly inconsistent in terms of accuracy in that regard. There are still tools here, but he will likely be playing on a team that is less talented than the one he just left. Meaning: He's going to have to be better than he has ever been." -- Luginbill
"This ordeal might have played out perfectly for the Bruins. They're getting a potential top-10 quarterback on a reduced contract who will generate a lot of attention for this program entering coach DeShaun Foster's second year. Iamaleava's arrival will cost them App State transfer QB Joey Aguilar, who reentered the portal after going through spring practice with the Bruins and landed at Tennessee. The challenge going forward for Iamaleava is learning OC Tino Sunseri's system and winning over his new teammates this summer, but he'll certainly be motivated after his split with the Vols." -- Olson
