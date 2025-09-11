UCLA Falls in ESPN Bottom 10 After Week 2
ESPN's weekly college football Bottom 10 highlights the programs that are in some of the worst positions in the sport. After making an appearance in the issue's debut last week, the UCLA Bruins (0-2, 0-0 Big Ten) remain on the list.
Following a devastating 30-23 loss to UNLV, which dropped them to 0-2 on the season, the Bruins' season outlook is starting to look darker by the day, being favored in only one of their remaining 10 games, according to ESPN's FPI.
ESPN Senior Writer Ryan McGee placed them at No. 7, three spots below last week, in his bottom 10 after Week 2, labeling them as the "UCLA Boo'ins."
What McGee said this time around:
"Speaking of bitter Big Orange, whenever UCLA's new QB makes a mistake, my phone vibrates from more 865 area code numbers than the Dollywood complaint line when they run out of cinnamon bread."
Among the Group of Five teams joining UCLA on the list, such as UMass, Sam Houston, Ball State and Kent State, a couple of Power Four teams made appearances after blunders in Week 2 -- Arizona State and Florida.
Despite how grim the rest of the season looks in Westwood, Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster maintains that a win against New Mexico on Friday will do wonders for his team.
Foster: A UCLA Win Against New Mexico Will Be 'Huge'
Few thought the UCLA Bruins would be where they are two weeks into the season -- winless and on the verge of a seriously dreadful season.
And yet, Bruins coach DeShaun Foster thinks a recovery win against New Mexico on Friday will give UCLA the momentum it needs to pull off a turnaround similar to last season.
"It's huge," Foster said during Monday's media availability on how important it is to get a win over the Lobos. "Just like when I kicked a field goal earlier (in the game against Utah), I needed something positive on the sidelines to get them going. That's why I did that in that situation in the Utah game.
"Like you said, it's important to get a victory. These guys need to feel that. Because that can carry over, and then, once you have positive stuff happen, more things can go. We finally scored that touchdown (vs UNLV), you could really see how the team took off from that point on. So, I'm just really looking forward to this opportunity on Friday night, and I think they're going to be ready for it."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.