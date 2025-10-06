UCLA Surges in ESPN’s Latest FPI Update
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) shocked the college football landscape by upsetting No. 7 Penn State, 42-37, behind a dominant Nico Iamaleava performance.
The Bruins showed their true potential against the Nittany Lions, one that many thought they'd reach entering the season. Not only was the national media put on notice, but ESPN's analytics took kindly to UCLA's win as well.
Tim Skipper and the Bruins entered Week 6 as the No. 90 team on ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Following their win over Penn State, the Bruins took a 12-spot leap on the updated FPI, and sit as the 78th-ranked team in the nation.
The analytics projected the Bruins would win 0.9 games by the end of the season before they beat the Nittany Lions. After, UCLA is projected to win 2.1. The stunning upset really reshaped the trajectory of the season.
Skipper Due For a Bigger Role?
Three weeks after the dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster, some of college football's biggest and fastest-rising names have been linked to the polarizing UCLA Bruins coaching vacancy.
Between established names like Curt Cignetti, Mike Gundy and even Nick Saban, and some of the hottest risers like G.J. Kinne, Kenny Dillingham and Alex Golesh, perhaps one name is being overlooked in the program's most important hire to date -- interim head coach Tim Skipper.
Fresh off leading the Bruins to a stunning win over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday -- one of the program's most memorable wins -- Skipper inspired belief in the UCLA locker room that otherwise would've been impossible to discover.
Skipper has been an interim coach in each of the last three seasons, starting in 2023 when he led Fresno State to a bowl game win. In 2024, he led the Bulldogs to another bowl game and finished with a 6-7 record.
Fast-forward to his second game as UCLA's interim, the longtime assistant led the Bruins to one of the biggest wins of the college football season.
Despite coaching just 16 games overall as an interim coach over the last three seasons -- which is 16 more than DeShaun Foster had before being hired -- Skipper's resume speaks for itself. He has an 8-8 overall record; his first being a bowl game win and his latest being a win against the No. 7 team in the country.
The culture and belief system he's built in such a short time at UCLA is undeniable. Skipper will almost certainly be a head coach sometime in the near future.
Why not in Westwood?
