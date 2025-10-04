3 Bold Observations From UCLA's Stunning Win Over Penn State
No one thought we'd be here, but here we are.
The UCLA Bruins just pulled off one of their most memorable wins in program history, downing No. 7 Penn State, 42-37 for their first win of the season.
The Bruins looked like an entirely different team from start to finish, opening the game with an 11-yard touchdown pass, followed immediately by a surprise onside kick recovery.
Former UCLA tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel was promoted to offensive play caller following the departure of offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, and the Bruins' offense became cerebral. UCLA went into halftime up 27-7 on the Nittany Lions.
Star quarterback Nico Iamaleava had his "Welcome To Westwood" moment, finishing the game scoring five total touchdowns -- two passing and three rushing -- while throwing for 166 yards on 17-of-24 completions and rushing for 128 yards on 16 attempts.
For the first time all season, we have nothing but positives to talk about after a UCLA game. With that being said, let's get right into our traditional three observations.
1. "Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!"
It took just one possession for UCLA tight ends coach-turned-offensive play caller Jerry Neuheisel to revive Bruins fans as they chanted his name after scoring on the opening drive and grabbing the Bruins' first lead of the entire season.
UCLA's offense looked cerebral and more dynamic than it had in previous games.
Coming into Saturday, the Bruins were averaging 14.3 points per game. By halftime, they doubled it, taking a 27-7 lead into the locker rooms.
As his father, Rick, watched on the CBS broadcast, Neuheisel recaptured his former UCLA fame by being lifted off the field as the final whistle was blown.
Is this the beginning of Neuheisel's rise in the college football coaching ranks? One could only imagine he'll be wearing a different title come this time next week.
2. Just Give Nico Time... No, Literally
It took some time, but Nico Iamaleava finally showed Bruins fans and the college football landscape what he's capable of, and all he needed was some time.
No, literally.
UCLA's offensive line had its best game of the season. Iamaleava had time to dial in, make passes and effectively escape the pocket and scramble when he needed.
The Bruins' signal-caller was among the most pressured quarterbacks in the country going into Saturday's win, which contributed to his slow start to the season.
Kudos to UCLA's front five, because it was a major factor in Iamaleava's "Welcome to Westwood" moment.
3. What is the ceiling?
This game, without a doubt, reshaped the trajectory of UCLA's season.
What once was a grim, soulless start with the optics of the first winless season in program history, is now back on track to what many thought it would be going into the season.
Is a bowl game possible? Well, the Bruins sure axed those chances by starting 0-4. But is it impossible? Who's to say?
Tim Skipper and Neuheisel may have just kick-started a similar turnaround to last season, but with a much more talented squad.
