Evaluating the Implications of Each New UCLA Addition

UCLA has added three new players in this year’s portal class, which means we could see drastic lineup changes next season.

Even though there is still about a week left in the transfer portal, it is clear the Bruins have already set a blueprint for next season. Because of that, it is not too early to gauge what UCLA’s rotation might be and how these three transfers will affect it.

Jaylen Petty | G

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Shammah Scott (1) and guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Following the departures of Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark, UCLA knew it needed to bolster its guard room. Enter Jaylen Petty , a freshman guard from Texas Tech who averaged 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6% from the field a season ago.

Because of Petty’s arrival, Trent Perry will most likely take over as UCLA’s primary facilitator. This will allow Petty to be more flexible on offense, where he can showcase his aggressive scoring and perimeter shooting. Because of this, Petty could become a cornerstone in UCLA’s offense as the team’s primary shooting guard.

Sergej Macura | F

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Sergej Macura will most likely play significant minutes off the bench. If one thing is clear about UCLA’s roster, it is that the Bruins already have a lot of forward depth, with players like Xavier Booker and Brandon Williams already in the mix.

However, UCLA’s center position is still fairly open. Javonte Floyd and Booker will most likely man that position, but as we have seen, Booker is not the most reliable anchor in the paint. Because of this, there could be an opportunity for Macura to earn serious minutes at center.

Filip Jovic | F

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Filip Jovic was UCLA’s first transfer addition , which shows the staff likely had a clear vision for him heading into next season. Even with a loaded forward room, Jovic is expected to play a lot of minutes. However, those minutes may not be starting minutes yet. As sophmore next season, Jovic will have plenty of time to develop.

UCLA needs more physicality and rebounding in the paint, and both Macura and Jovic provide that. Jovic could see time at both center and power forward, rotating alongside Booker and Eric Dailey Jr. UCLA will always prioritize better defensive minutes, which Jovic will provide.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Although UCLA did not land many clear-cut starters in the portal, it is clear the Bruins now have a bench capable of playing starter-level minutes while producing at a high level. That is exactly what UCLA will need if it wants to compete next season.