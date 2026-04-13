How Jaylen Petty Will Redefine UCLA's Offense in 2026-27

Following a few days of silence, UCLA has finally struck gold in the transfer portal.

It was clear the Bruins needed to land a guard after losing Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark. UCLA addressed that need by adding freshman guard Jaylen Petty, a sharpshooter with high upside. Considering that UCLA had been bolstering its frontcourt , this move is long overdue.

How Petty's Skill Set Changes Things

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As a freshman at Texas Tech last season, Petty averaged 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 40.6% from the field. He also attempted 5.6 three-pointers per game, converting 37% of them. If one thing is certain, UCLA’s offense will look different with this addition.

It can be assumed that Trent Perry will take over as UCLA’s primary point guard next season. While Perry did not consistently showcase elite playmaking last year, he has the skill set to grow into that role.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after defeating the UCF Knights during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Perry and Petty Complementing Each Other

With Petty likely stepping into a spot-up shooting role, Perry is expected to handle primary facilitation duties. While it may be a stretch to expect him to replicate Dent’s production immediately, Perry has already shown flashes of being a capable floor general. With all the pieces already in play, Perry should have no issues transitioning.

For example, against Purdue, Perry recorded 15 points and nine assists after Dent exited early with an injury. That performance showed he can run the offense when needed — and he did so without Tyler Bilodeau, another key offensive piece.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Petty will likely take on a role similar to what Perry played last season — a shooter who can also attack the rim and operate in the midrange. With Petty in the lineup, UCLA could lean heavily into a perimeter-oriented offense.

Perry is a capable shooter, and both Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker have proven they can stretch the floor as well. Adding Petty gives UCLA capable shooting at every position, making it difficult for defenses to contain. UCLA's offense looks very scary.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Shammah Scott (1) and guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Petty not only fills a major need but also has the potential to reshape UCLA’s offensive identity. This was a massive pickup in the portal, and with his freshman upside, the future looks much brighter.

The bottom line is that UCLA has addressed one of its biggest needs in the transfer portal. The Bruins are sending a clear message — they are building a roster capable of competing at a high level next season.