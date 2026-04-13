What UCLA's Perry's Role Will Look Like in 2026-27

With UCLA adding new players through the transfer portal almost every day, it is important to evaluate how these additions could impact the returning players on the roster.

One player whose role is now under a microscope is Trent Perry. As UCLA’s third-leading scorer last season and now its projected floor general, Perry’s role is expected to shift more than anyone else’s. Here’s how UCLA’s recent additions could influence that transition.

What Perry's Role Looked Like Before

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

To understand what’s ahead, it’s important to look at Perry’s role last season. For much of the year, he operated as a shooting guard — especially after Skyy Clark went down with an injury and missed significant time. That situation thrust Perry into a much larger role.

Not only did he handle the pressure, but he thrived. Perry became a cornerstone of UCLA’s lineup, showcasing his ability to score from beyond the arc while also attacking the paint efficiently. His production made him a no-brainer starter for Mick Cronin late in the season.

What Next Season Holds

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and guard Trent Perry (0) react in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

While Perry was not consistently asked to be the primary playmaker, he proved he could handle those duties when needed. In UCLA’s matchup against Purdue, after Donovan Dent exited early, Perry stepped in and delivered 15 points and nine assists, showing clear flashes of a true point guard.

Now, fast forward to next season, where UCLA’s roster will look significantly different. With Dent, Clark, and Tyler Bilodeau all gone, Perry will no longer have those proven options alongside him. Instead, he will be working with players like Jaylen Petty, Eric Dailey Jr., and Xavier Booker .

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Among those additions, Petty is the player who will have the biggest impact on Perry’s role. Petty is a proven scorer who can operate as a spot-up shooting guard, which should give Perry the space he needs to fully embrace a facilitating role.

That likely means Perry will take over as UCLA’s primary point guard.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and guard Trent Perry (0) react in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

For much of the offseason, there was uncertainty surrounding Perry’s role. Would he continue in a scoring-focused position, or would he step into a full-time floor general role like Dent? With Petty now in the mix, that question appears to be answered.

Petty averaged 9.9 points per game as a freshman while shooting 40.6% from the field, showing clear offensive potential. With Perry handling playmaking duties, there is a strong chance Petty could reach that ceiling sooner rather than later.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

As for Perry, he now projects as a true facilitating guard — someone capable of averaging six-plus assists per game while still contributing as a scorer. He has already shown he can do it in flashes; next season, he will be asked to do it consistently.

The bottom line is that UCLA’s core is beginning to take shape. Perry now has a clearly defined role, and the gaps left by departing veterans are starting to be filled. The next step will be to see just how high this group’s ceiling is.