UCLA Fans Give Wild Reactions in Week Two Win Over SDSU

There were plenty of mixed reactions throughout UCLA’s Week 2 win against San Diego State. For the most part, fans started off very disappointed after the sluggish start that the UCLA offense showed.

UCLA couldn’t get anything going on the offensive side of the ball for practically the entire first half, as both teams went to the locker room tied at zero.

Dean Kennedy time to do something, this offense has been stuck in mud — Ucla Fans (@ucla_fans) September 13, 2026

UCLA offense punting on its second consecutive possession.



The offense has struggled so far.



The rush attack is not getting a ton of space.



Most of the receptions have come on screens.



Nico seems to have some happy feet. — Connor David Dullinger (@CDullyDB) September 12, 2026

What was interesting about the offense in the first half was that Nico Iamaleava seemed to get quite a few carries, yet nothing notable enough to give the team any juice or rhythm.

This UCLA offense has been awful. Zero flow. Nico doesn't need to run 20 times a game. — MATEO B. (@Agave310) September 13, 2026

Wayne Knight Leads the Way for Second-Half Explosion

However, the second half was a different story, as UCLA managed to put up four touchdowns (all on the ground) in order to pull away with the game and send the Aztecs to bed.

At the forefront of that offensive surge was running back Wayne Knight, who continues to impress UCLA fans all over the country. He ended the game with yet another hat trick of touchdowns, matching his three touchdowns from last week against Cal.

Once, again, who else beside Wayne Knight? This dude is a killer. My lord.



Five touchdowns as a Bruin and it's Week 2. — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) September 13, 2026

If Wayne Knight continues to perform as he has for the past two weeks, there's a serious chance he could be in contention for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back.

Wayne Knight for Doak Walker



Wayne Knight is the best RB in America



There is no stopping #H3ISMAN. pic.twitter.com/IhMxpVTDZf — Bob Chesney burner (@saduclafan) September 13, 2026

In fact, fans have taken it a step further by claiming Knight has begun a case for the Heisman. While that one may be a bit far-fetched, it speaks volumes about the fan base's feelings surrounding Knight. It's not crazy to say that his impact on any one team is among the highest in college football, as he has six of UCLA's 10 offensive touchdowns this season.

The Heisman (or at the very least Doak Walker) campaign for Wayne Knight has officially begun.



That’s now five (5!) touchdowns in two (2) games as a UCLA Bruin. pic.twitter.com/V3yJCm7stl — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) September 13, 2026

Wayne Knight for Heisman!!!! — gabe (@icaal100) September 13, 2026

Fans React to Nico Iamaleava's Performance

The same level of enthusiasm cannot be said for quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Fans have not been pleased with what they have seen from the senior quarterback, and it's hard to disagree after some of the decisions he made in this one, especially in the first half.

This is the real Nico Iamaleava we’re seeing today. Last week really speaks to the horrible quality of Cal’s defense this year. Nico is just not it and never has been — ball knower (@a10ballknower) September 13, 2026

Iamaleava's worst decision of the night came on a passing play from the two-yard line, where he threw a cross-body pass to the opposite side of the field that was picked off by a San Diego State defender, ruining the Bruins' chances of punching in a touchdown and taking the lead.

Nico Iamaleava just made one of the worst throws and one of the worst decisions in Football history. — Connor (@23cmcpadres) September 13, 2026

Nico Iamaleava is not good, I don't understand the hype at all. Does Brett Hundley have any eligibility left? — Chris Schoenherr (@CynicalBucsFan) September 13, 2026

It wasn't a pretty decision, and no doubt one that Iamaleava would want back. Through two games, Iamaleava has yet to throw a passing touchdown, and his performances have left a lot to be desired. Hopefully, the senior quarterback can figure something out quickly as the season progresses.