UCLA Fans Give Wild Reactions in Week Two Win Over SDSU
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There were plenty of mixed reactions throughout UCLA’s Week 2 win against San Diego State. For the most part, fans started off very disappointed after the sluggish start that the UCLA offense showed.
UCLA couldn’t get anything going on the offensive side of the ball for practically the entire first half, as both teams went to the locker room tied at zero.
What was interesting about the offense in the first half was that Nico Iamaleava seemed to get quite a few carries, yet nothing notable enough to give the team any juice or rhythm.
Wayne Knight Leads the Way for Second-Half Explosion
However, the second half was a different story, as UCLA managed to put up four touchdowns (all on the ground) in order to pull away with the game and send the Aztecs to bed.
At the forefront of that offensive surge was running back Wayne Knight, who continues to impress UCLA fans all over the country. He ended the game with yet another hat trick of touchdowns, matching his three touchdowns from last week against Cal.
If Wayne Knight continues to perform as he has for the past two weeks, there's a serious chance he could be in contention for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back.
In fact, fans have taken it a step further by claiming Knight has begun a case for the Heisman. While that one may be a bit far-fetched, it speaks volumes about the fan base's feelings surrounding Knight. It's not crazy to say that his impact on any one team is among the highest in college football, as he has six of UCLA's 10 offensive touchdowns this season.
Fans React to Nico Iamaleava's Performance
The same level of enthusiasm cannot be said for quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Fans have not been pleased with what they have seen from the senior quarterback, and it's hard to disagree after some of the decisions he made in this one, especially in the first half.
Iamaleava's worst decision of the night came on a passing play from the two-yard line, where he threw a cross-body pass to the opposite side of the field that was picked off by a San Diego State defender, ruining the Bruins' chances of punching in a touchdown and taking the lead.
It wasn't a pretty decision, and no doubt one that Iamaleava would want back. Through two games, Iamaleava has yet to throw a passing touchdown, and his performances have left a lot to be desired. Hopefully, the senior quarterback can figure something out quickly as the season progresses.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.