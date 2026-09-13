2 Winners, Losers From UCLA’s Win Over San Diego State
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In UCLA’s 28-10 win over San Diego State, many players improved on from last week's performance, and we still have to see a handful of players offer decent production.
There’s a lot to take away from the win, and these are the players who caught my eye in both good and bad ways.
Winner: Wayne Knight
Perhaps the most obvious winner of the night is Wayne Knight. If three touchdowns weren’t enough last week, he produced three more against San Diego State. With six total touchdowns on the ground so far this season, he will be a major asset for the Bruins this season, especially in the red zone.
He led the Bruins in rushing with 97 yards on 13 carries and by far had the biggest night of any player on the field, not just on the UCLA sideline.
Loser: Entire Offense in the First Half
At halftime, this team looked all out of sorts. The offense had no rhythm, and UCLA clearly lacked juice and explosiveness. They headed into the locker room tied at zero with the Aztecs, and that is certainly not the result that Bob Chesney wants moving forward.
Against stronger offensive teams, the Bruins will not be able to come out as sluggish as they looked against San Diego State. They will have to figure out how to start the game in rhythm if they want to make noise in the Big Ten this season.
Loser: Wide Receiver Health
Starting receiver Mikey Matthews went down with an injury on a punt return early in the game and did not manage to return to the field. Brian Rowe also got shaken up on a long 45-yard reception.
When you consider that the Bruins were already down a man in Landon Ellis, who left last week’s contest after suffering a head injury, UCLA cannot afford to keep losing starting receivers, and it’s become worrying to consistently see the Bruins down on the turf.
Winner: Semaj Morgan
That said, Morgan rose to the occasion. With Matthews out for the night, Morgan quickly became Nico Iamaleava’s top target and hauled in six receptions for 73 yards.
Moving forward, Morgan’s availability will be essential for this team if the depth at wide receiver starts to become thin. After a sluggish offensive start against the Aztecs, he consistently found ways to get open and played an integral part in getting the offense juiced up in the second half.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.