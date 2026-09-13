2 Winners, Losers From UCLA’s Win Over San Diego State

In UCLA’s 28-10 win over San Diego State, many players improved on from last week's performance, and we still have to see a handful of players offer decent production.

There’s a lot to take away from the win, and these are the players who caught my eye in both good and bad ways.

Winner: Wayne Knight

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most obvious winner of the night is Wayne Knight. If three touchdowns weren’t enough last week, he produced three more against San Diego State. With six total touchdowns on the ground so far this season, he will be a major asset for the Bruins this season, especially in the red zone.

He led the Bruins in rushing with 97 yards on 13 carries and by far had the biggest night of any player on the field, not just on the UCLA sideline.

Loser: Entire Offense in the First Half

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is taken down by San Diego State linebacker Cameron Cooper (42) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At halftime, this team looked all out of sorts. The offense had no rhythm, and UCLA clearly lacked juice and explosiveness. They headed into the locker room tied at zero with the Aztecs, and that is certainly not the result that Bob Chesney wants moving forward.

Against stronger offensive teams, the Bruins will not be able to come out as sluggish as they looked against San Diego State. They will have to figure out how to start the game in rhythm if they want to make noise in the Big Ten this season.

Loser: Wide Receiver Health

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (2) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting receiver Mikey Matthews went down with an injury on a punt return early in the game and did not manage to return to the field. Brian Rowe also got shaken up on a long 45-yard reception.

When you consider that the Bruins were already down a man in Landon Ellis, who left last week’s contest after suffering a head injury, UCLA cannot afford to keep losing starting receivers, and it’s become worrying to consistently see the Bruins down on the turf.

Winner: Semaj Morgan

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) reacts after making a catch during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, Morgan rose to the occasion. With Matthews out for the night, Morgan quickly became Nico Iamaleava’s top target and hauled in six receptions for 73 yards.

Moving forward, Morgan’s availability will be essential for this team if the depth at wide receiver starts to become thin. After a sluggish offensive start against the Aztecs, he consistently found ways to get open and played an integral part in getting the offense juiced up in the second half.