What We Could See From UCLA's Iamaleava Against SDSU

Nico Iamaleava is coming off the worst year of his career. As UCLA enters a season with a ton of promise and Iamaleava’s NFL Draft hopes rely heavily on his performance this season, it’s safe to say that he’s under a lot of pressure to perform.

That said, it will be interesting to see how Bob Chesney elects to use Iamaleava in Week Two against San Diego State.

Taking Risks in Week Two

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) rushes for a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No disrespect to San Diego State, but they are likely one of the easier opponents on UCLA’s schedule this season. While they could still certainly give the Bruins some issues, this would be one of the games where Bob Chesney and the Bruins have the most leeway to experiment.

Now, that doesn’t mean Chesney and Iamaleava should be reckless, but it could be worth using this matchup to take some more shots down the field and give Iamaleava opportunities to make aggressive throws.

Iamaleava’s Dual-Threat Ability

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s offense was effective against Cal, and though most of it was run through the ground game, Iamaleava looked solid for most of the game. Another interesting storyline against SDSU is how Bob Chesney elects to use Iamaleava’s rushing ability.

In a game like this, it may be wise to limit quarterback runs and allow Iamaleava to focus on getting comfortable in the passing game. UCLA’s deep running back room, which is more than capable of carrying the offensive load on the ground, will give Chesney even less reason to put Iamaleava in harm's way.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) scores a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava went down in visible pain after a 10-yard rush against Cal. Though he ended up being fine, the scare could still influence how likely Chesney is to use Iamaleava’s legs against the Aztecs.

Ability To Regroup After a Turnover

Another thing I will look for in Iamaleava’s game this week is an area where he showed a major strength against Cal. Following the red zone interception, Iamaleava came back on the next possession looking calm and in control. He delivered a strike downfield to Mikey Matthews to set the Bruins up in field-goal range, allowing UCLA to steal three points before halftime and regain some momentum heading into the locker room.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ability to quickly respond to a mistake by making a big-time throw is rare in a quarterback and will certainly be something to watch closely as he takes on SDSU.

With a lot of weight on Iamaleava’s shoulders this season, it is great to see him playing calm and collected for the most part.