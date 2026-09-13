Key Takeaways From UCLA's Explosive Win Over SDSU

The Bruins improved to 2-0 with a 28-10 win over San Diego State, fueled by a fourth-quarter explosion that ultimately put the Aztecs to bed.

There’s a lot to like about UCLA’s performance in their home opener at the Rose Bowl, but also a lot of improvements you’d like to see made in the coming weeks.

Game Felt Similar to Last Week

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs with the ball during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were a lot of parallels between this win and UCLA’s win last week against Cal. Both games were run-heavy and stayed close until the fourth quarter.

Nico Iamaleava made the same mistake as last week, too. In the red zone, Iamaleava threw a cross-body floater to the opposite side of the end zone, which was intercepted by San Diego State, ruining the Bruins' chance to take the lead.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) breaks away from San Diego State defensive lineman Gavriel Lightfoot (95) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like last week, the Bruins pulled off a win with an explosion of offense in the fourth quarter, as UCLA sprinted away, scoring 21 points in the final stretch.

Wayne Knight Is the Real Deal

Wayne Knight improved on his performance last week by putting up another three-touchdown performance. On 13 carries, Knight sprinted for 97 yards and three scores on the ground to pull away with the status of RB1.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fact, the entire running back room put together a solid night again, scoring four total touchdowns and 214 yards on 5.0 yards per carry.

I can imagine Knight will be the leading back moving forward, as Dean Kennedy and Bob Chesney have made it obvious that he’s a focal point of this offense and lethal in the red zone.

UCLA’s Deep Coverage Was Elite Against SDSU

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; San Diego State wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. (5) is taken down by UCLA safety Malik Hartford (12) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All game, the Aztecs tried to go deep on the Bruins but couldn't get anything going. UCLA had all of San Diego State’s receivers blanketed all night, as the unit only managed to get 45 yards receiving.

Malik Hartford and Ta’Shawn James, the starting safeties, played exceptionally well, in my opinion, as they flew around the field and were very involved in the game. Malik Hartford ended the night with a team-high 10 total tackles, three solo tackles, and a pass deflection.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler (center) yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ta’Shawn James was heavily involved as well, accounting for five total tackles, a pass deflection, a half sack, and a tackle for loss. There was some concern about the Bruins' deep coverage against Cal, but it looked like Colin Hitschler and Co. were able to improve greatly in that area.