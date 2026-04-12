UCLA Feels Early Impact of JMU Carryovers

When a team gets a new coach, players and coaches from their previous stop will often come along with them as they look to make an impact in a new spot -- whether it's an opportunity to move up a level in the ranks or simply because of their relationship with the coach.

In the case of UCLA's football, many followed the Bruins' now-head coach Bob Chesney from James Madison to Los Angeles for both those reasons. They get to move from the Sun Belt Conference to the Big Ten, and they get to keep playing for or coaching alongside the coach to whom they previously committed. It's a win-win for all parties, and as spring practice continues, the continuation with those people has already made an impact on the field and within the program.

"I think a big piece of having a staff that's been together is everyone understands the standards and expectations of what Coach Chesney's setting," offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy said earlier this week. "I think Coach Ches, in terms of setting ht e culture, he's the best in the business. In making sure that people believe in themselves across the board, there's no one better. It obviously starts with him, and then it trickles down."

JMU Carryovers

Having so many familiar faces around helps facilitate that trickle-down effect. Both Kennedy and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler followed Chesney from JMU, along with 10 other members of the coaching staff, giving the Bruins 12 total carryovers. They also had 10 players join them, and those players have been leading the way this spring, with six helping Kennedy's offense and four on Hitschler's defense.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"From the expectations, the standard of the program, and the culture, it helps immensely," Kennedy added. "Then, you're also talking about the offense and what we're trying to do. ... You're seeing them do a great job of coaching other players. They're not just concerned with themselves. They're pouring into other people on the team, which is only going to curb the learning curve and make it a bit faster."

Impactful Leadership

One of the biggest leaders on the defensive side of the ball this spring has been junior defensive back DJ Barksdale. His effort and drive are helping him lead by example after picking off four passes and defending 14 others over the last two seasons at JMU.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) tries to escape the tackle of James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

"He was a good player at JMU for a number of years," Hitschler said. "HIs ability to lock a man up and play in that slot, which is a tough position to play in man coverage, he excels at it. But the biggest thing is the effort and attitude. ... That toughness and that desire to get to the ball is showing up in practice, and it's rubbing off on other guys."

That's the hope during this process and the reason coaches bring so much familiarity with them. They want to those people to help them establish a similar culture and teach the rest of the team the habits they value to become successful in all phases, hopefully, resulting in complete buy=in throghout the program.

"You have to install a scheme, but you have to install a belief," Hitschler added. "When you bring in kids that have lived through it and the success of the program, they can bring others with them. They can say, 'This works. We've got to do this.' It's gone a long way to have that leadership in the room."

How it carries over to the field, when the lights are on and every play counts, remains to be seen, but it's clear the former Dukes are having a positive impact on the UCLA program in the early going.