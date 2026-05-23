UCLA Football Has Everything It Needs to Make a Bowl Game in 2026

After leading James Madison to the program's first College Football Playoff berth, Chesney took the job in Westwood with a clear mandate to rebuild a program that has fallen short of its expectations over the past several seasons.

The biggest thing that Chesney needed to do, and did well, was bring in players that fit his system. Chesney was able to bring in players from James Madison, as well as from other programs, that all fit the system that he brings from James Madison. His work in the transfer portal has the Bruins ranked ninth in the Rivals rankings.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the season not starting for another few months, many outlets have begun posting their bold predictions for the upcoming season. Athlon Sports released their predictions for each team in the Big Ten, and it's a positive one for the Bruins.

The Bruins Make a Bowl Game

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Steven Lassan is the senior college football editor for AthlonSports and has predicted that the Bruins getting back to a bowl game is Bob Chesney's first season as the head coach. Lassan brought up that Chesney had a 21-6 record at James Madison and that he can bring the Bruins back as a relevant program in the Big Ten.

“Chesney has won at every head-coaching stop in his career, including a 21-6 run at James Madison over the last two seasons. This move to the West Coast and to the Big Ten is a significant step up in competition, but Chesney will once again find a way to push the right buttons. Expect the Bruins’ two-year bowl drought to end in his first year.”

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney has also brought in key transfers from James Madison, such as running back Wayne Knight, who can help out quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the run game. Last year, Knight was in the top ten in college football in rushing yards with 1,373 on the year.

“Quarterback Nico Iamaleava returns, and JMU transfer Wayne Knight should provide a needed spark for the ground attack. Chesney also added plenty of help to shore up the offensive line and defense for a roster returning only six starters. The schedule features plenty of toss-up games, but UCLA misses Indiana and Ohio State in conference action. That should allow the Bruins to find a path to six victories.”

Meeting the Six Win Requirement

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

UCLA faces a challenging road ahead next season. Road games against Oregon and Michigan present two of the toughest tests on the schedule, as both programs are looking to return to the Big Ten Championship Game and contend for a national title.

The Bruins will also face USC and Illinois, two programs that figure to be competing near the top of the Big Ten standings. The schedule is not without its opportunities, however. A rebuilding Michigan State program and a Purdue team that has not won a conference game since 2023 are two favorable games where UCLA should be favored to win.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Bruins can remain competitive as underdogs while taking care of business against the teams they are favored to beat, reaching the six wins needed to qualify for a bowl game is a realistic goal for year one under Bob Chesney .