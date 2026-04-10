UCLA’s Hitschler Gives Credit to Oklahoma Transfer Linebacker

One of the early highlights of spring practice for UCLA, drawing the most coveted defensive transfers, has been making waves, garnering special attention from the coaching staff.

Oklahoma transfer Sammy Omosigho is one of the most pivotal additions UCLA has made to its defense through the transfer portal. In his three seasons with the Sooners, Omosigho racked up 97 total tackles, four pass deflections, two sacks, and a forced fumble. His 2025 season was his best to date, accumulating 50 total tackles with three pass deflections and two sacks.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After a strong junior season, Omosigho entered the transfer portal and landed at UCLA to be a part of new head coach Bob Chesney’s rebuild. Among the several new additions to both sides of the ball, Omosigho is expected to have one of the biggest impacts given his skill and prior experience in high-level FBS play.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) brings down Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jamarion Miller (26) during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Omosigho in Line for a Significant Role

He figures to be part of a UCLA defense that is looking to improve after last season’s disaster. The Bruins were one of the worst defenses in the entire Big Ten, and, combined with their paltry offense, it led to a disappointing 3-9 record and a wasted season in Westwood as things went from bad to worse.

Now with Chesney at the helm, there’s hope that UCLA can spark a fast turnaround given his previous track record of success at James Madison. With many high-impact transfers making their way to the university in the portal, the Bruins’ turnaround could happen much sooner rather than later.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler spoke very highly of Omosigho’s development so far in the early portion of the spring practice season.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hitschler’s Thoughts

“What a special pick up that was,” Hitschler said. “Great kid, was in an unbelievable program there with a lot of NFL backers and made a lot of plays for them. We played him two years ago when we were at Alabama, and he made plays in that game. So, just a leadership, a knowledge of what it takes to be successful, and then just a passion for the game.”

Omosigho will look to keep making a strong impression on the Bruins’ coaching staff as they gear up towards the back half of the spring season. With a strong showing in the spring, Omosigho could find himself playing significant reps for a UCLA team that is looking to earn some respect in the Big Ten later this fall.