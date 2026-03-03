The Bruins have gone through their respective ups and downs this season, representing the boom or bust quality that they will have entering March Madness should they make the tournament, which is likely.

They have had some of the greatest upsets in the country against teams like Purdue, and most recently against the #11-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois guard Keaton Wagler (23) tries to drive to the basket between UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

However, they have also suffered poor blowouts against teams like Michigan and Michigan State, who both made the Bruins look like a joke, and most recently, in their loss to Minnesota, where they collapsed.

One thing has started to make itself clear in the highs and the lows, and it is that the team's success largely revolves around Donovan Dent , and he will be the one leading the charge against their next big opponent: #9 Nebraska.

Why Does UCLA's Success Revolve Around Donovan Dent?

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) shoots over UCLA Bruins guards Trent Perry (0) and Donovan Dent (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

A deep look into the team's upset wins against Purdue and Illinois, as well as the near victory against the Indiana Hoosiers, will reveal that Dent has been the star leading the comeback every time.

There often will be vastly different supporting pieces in the comebacks, such as Trent Perry and Tyler Bilodeau getting explosive on the court in their respective games, but the one with the ball in his hands is Dent.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Dent is the one who took the game-winning drive against Illinois, and he is also the one who missed the game-winning shot against the Hoosiers.

The team can play well without Dent, but they largely cannot come back from large deficits or achieve a big upset without him, and the same will be the case against Nebraska.

What Will Dent Need To Do Against Nebraska?

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrates scoring the winning basket in overtime against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Dent will have the responsibility of leading the charge against the Cornhuskers, which will be no small task with the resume that they have coming into the game.

Nebraska has lost only four games on the season, but they have had one thing show up in all but one of their losses, being that they lost in huge shootouts.

Dent will have to power up the offense and allow everybody to get fired up from the get-go, unlike their most recent match against Minnesota, where he was the only one firing on all cylinders at the start.

He will need to spread the ball out and let his teammates get hot, so that he can jump in at the right moment and be the dagger to finish the game like he has been so many times this season.

