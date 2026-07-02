UCLA Flips 4-Star Safety From In-State Foe California

The UCLA Bruins have turned into a destination program. Since Bob Chesney was hired as the Bruins' head coach, he has been one of the best recruiters in college football.

The 2026 recruiting class is not highly ranked, as it is ranked outside the top 60 on both 247Sports and Rivals. Meanwhile, the 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked inside the top 20, 17th according to Rivals, and 16th according to 247Sports.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest needs for the 2027 class was filling out the secondary, with only two safeties and zero cornerbacks being part of the 2026 recruiting class. Bob Chesney saw the lack of incoming freshmen in the secondary and made it a top priority. In the 2027 class, the secondary is the most recruited out of any position group, with three cornerbacks and now three safeties.

Myles Baker Flips to UCLA

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Myles Baker has Flipped his Commitment from Cal to UCLA, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 205 S had been Committed to the Golden Bears since March⁰⁰“Thank you God! It’s a great day to be alive and be a Bruin!🐻”https://t.co/FX321tH3KH pic.twitter.com/ONLGcebLfL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 30, 2026

Myles Baker is one of the top safety recruits in the 2027 high school class. He is ranked as a 4-star recruit, the 193rd overall player nationally, the 14th-ranked safety, and the 17th-ranked player in the state of California per 247Sports.

Baker had been a longtime recruit for Bob Chesney, reoffering him a scholarship when he took the job at UCLA. As a player from the State of California, Baker had many hometown options to choose from, as he was heavily recruited by USC and Cal.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, after being offered by the Golden Bears back in January, Baker would commit to Cal just a few months later. Cal is also an up-and-coming program. Just like UCLA, Cal also has a top 20 recruiting class, with a much better team for the upcoming 2026 season.

Through the spring, UCLA ramped up its recruitment in Baker as he rose in recruiting rankings. Baker took an official visit to Westwood, along with Cal and LSU. Chesney's recruiting pitch worked, and Baker has now flipped his commitment to play for the Bruins, completely rebuilding the future of the secondary.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What UCLA Is Getting With Baker

Myles Baker is listed at 6-1 and 185 pounds and has great speed and intellect to be a potential starter as a true freshman. Baker is great in both pass coverage and run defense; he can play on the boundary and in the box.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year at one of the top schools in California, Sierra Canyon, he finished his junior season with 34 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, five pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

Baker is the third 4-star safety in the Bruins' 2027 class with Jerry Outhouse Jr. and Pole Moala. With those three at the safety position, while they might not all start, they can be key players for the Bruins as incoming freshmen.