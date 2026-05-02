UCLA Strikes Gold With 4-Star 2027 Defensive Back

UCLA’s recruiting class is not slowing down anytime soon, as proven by a very successful May 1st.

Jerry Outhouse Jr. is one of the most talented players in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Nationally, he is ranked 100th and 14th at his position at cornerback. He committed to Georgia on March 6, but shortly after, on April 29, he decommitted. Then, on May 1, he committed to UCLA.

Why This Matters

This is a massive recruitment by the Bob Chesney staff. Not only is Outhouse regarded as one of the better cornerbacks in this year’s recruiting cycle, but he has also been a player that UCLA has wanted for a while. UCLA offered Outhouse on January 16. It is clear that UCLA is willing to fight for its prospects.

It’s also important to remember that UCLA had an official visit scheduled with Outhouse on May 15, which could have helped them pull him away from Georgia. But it looks like he didn’t need that much time to make a decision.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The only concerning part now is that Outhouse still has an official visit with Georgia on June 12. This could go either way for UCLA — he could reconsider and go back to Georgia, or it could reinforce that he made the right choice coming to Westwood.

Who is Jerry Outhouse Jr?

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The reason Outhouse is so highly regarded is because of his skill set. Not only is he one of the most versatile defensive backs in this class, proving he can play multiple positions in the secondary, but he also has great physical tools, standing at 6 feet and weighing 180 pounds.

Outhouse was also a multi-sport athlete at North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas. He competed in relay races and other track and field events, showcasing his athleticism. This is a huge boost for UCLA as they look to build a dominant secondary long-term.

Dec 30, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; Helmets of the Pittsburgh Panthers and UCLA Bruins are posed in front of the logo before the 2022 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

Scouts also project that Outhouse will be a multi-year starter at a high-level program. His verified athleticism suggests he could even have potential beyond college football. His motor on the field is also strong — his ability to get involved in screen plays and in the run game proves he doesn’t take plays off.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Outhouse is another great prospect UCLA has landed. Right now, the Bruins need an elite cornerback, and this helps address one of the most glaring holes on the roster.