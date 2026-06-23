UCLA Sees 3-Star Star Linebacker Flip to Indiana

UCLA and Bob Chesney could lose their first commitment of the 2027 recruiting class.

UCLA football head coach Bob Chesney has rebuilt the program into a top destination spot for high school recruits. It's been extremely impressive how quickly he's turned the Bruins around on the recruiting front.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins have landed players such as Juju Johnson, who is a 5-star cornerback on 247Sports, as well as players such as Jerry Outhouse, George Toia, Matthew Gregory, and Pole Moala, who round out the top five commits in the class.

Recently, the Bruins have lost one of their two linebacker commits when Cain Brackney flipped his commitment from UCLA to another Big Ten team.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Losing Brackney

Yesterday, it was reported that linebacker Cain Brackney had flipped his commitment from UCLA to play for Curt Cignetti at Indiana.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 LB Cain Brackney has Flipped his Commitment from UCLA to Indiana, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 235 LB had been Committed to the Bruins since April



“Finally I’m home! Hoo Hoo Hoosiers!”https://t.co/TWz57hQ8HZ pic.twitter.com/FYavqJvBfp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2026

Now, Brackney has officially announced that he will head to Bloomington to play for Indiana. In a statement released to Steve Wiltfong of Rivals, Brackney stated , “I’m excited to see how the defending national champions run their program! Can’t wait to sit down with Coach Haines and talk some ball and what development he sees for me at Indiana!”

Indiana has now moved up in the rankings for the 2027 high school class to No. 30 per 247Sports , with four 4-star players and 12 3-star players. For the Bruins, this is a big loss, as they only have one linebacker committed in the 2027 class, and Chesney will need to find another versatile linebacker to replace Brackney.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What the Bruins Are Losing

Brackney is a 3-star linebacker from Bixby High School in Oklahoma, and since 2024, he has accumulated 159 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, and two fumble recoveries. He is assuredly a tough loss for the program.

The main trait that stands out on the tape is his versatility as a linebacker. He can be inside the box as a run-stopper, on the edge to rush the passer, and has shown the ability to drop back into coverage and play great zone or man defense. Brackey is someone who elevates his game in the biggest moments.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While he is ranked as a 3-star and 940th nationally by Rivals, he could jump up in the rankings with a great senior season. If he has a great senior season, he could shoot up the national leaderboard and add another star.