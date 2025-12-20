Potential UCLA Quarterback Targets in the 2027 Class

The 2027 recruiting cycle will be a crucial part of Bob Chesney’s first year as UCLA’s head coach. Building a strong first recruiting class will help Chesney lay the foundation for what he hopes to accomplish in Westwood. While there are plenty of positions the Bruins need to address in their 2027 class, arguably none will be as important as landing a quarterback.

The good news for UCLA is that the 2027 recruiting class is loaded with talented signal-callers. Here's a look at three quarterbacks the Bruins could potentially target and where they currently stand in each player's recruitment.

Three 2027 Quarterbacks UCLA Should Target

Although Chesney hasn't been in Westwood for long, and many of the initial offers that UCLA extended to 2027 prospects came from the previous staff, there's still a strong possibility that the new Bruins staff is interested in these quarterbacks.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1) D.J. Mitchell

D.J. Mitchell is a three-star quarterback from La Habra High School in La Habra, California. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 630 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 40 quarterback, and the No. 68 prospect from California.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) sets to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Although the Bruins haven't officially extended him an offer, the young quarterback has taken multiple unofficial visits to Westwood and recently expressed interest in an official visit to UCLA this spring. If Chesney and the new UCLA staff decide to pursue Mitchell, they should have a strong chance to land him.

2) Caden Jones

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Caden Jones is a four-star quarterback/athlete from Crean Lutheran High School in Santa Margarita, California. Rivals classifies him as an athlete recruit, and the site's industry rankings list him as the No. 290 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 15 athlete, and the No. 27 prospect in California.

While Jones could play multiple positions at the college level, most project him as a Power Four-level quarterback. UCLA's previous staff had been pursuing him for a while, initially extending an offer in April. He's a highly coveted prospect, and with the Bruins being his hometown team, there's a chance they could win his recruitment.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

3) Brayden Tuiasosopo

Brayden Tuiasosopo is a quarterback recruit from Northville High School in Pinckney, Michigan. He doesn't yet have a star rating from 247Sports or Rivals, but he's a talented quarterback with three Power Four offers, including one from UCLA.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks for an open receiver in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Brayden, the son of former NFL quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo, who also served as UCLA's tight ends coach in 2012, would likely be interested in the Bruins. Although he's not a highly touted recruit, he's still an intriguing prospect and someone Chesney and his staff will, at the very least, monitor throughout his senior season in 2026.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW