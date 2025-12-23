UCLA Making Progress with 2027 Quarterback and Two Sport Star

Now that James Madison has been eliminated from the College Football Playoff, new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney's sole focus turns to the Bruins. One of Chesney's first tasks as the program's head coach is to build out their big board for the 2027 recruiting class.

Before the hiring of Chesney, UCLA had already started targeting several players in the 2027 class, including a four-star quarterback who is reportedly interested in not only playing football for the Bruins but basketball as well.

UCLA Quarterback Target Hopes to Play Basketball

Throughout the 2027 cycle, UCLA has been targeting Caden Jones, a four-star athlete from Crean Lutheran High School in Santa Margarita, California. The previous Bruins staff initially extended him an offer in April, and there's a strong chance the new staff will still be interested in him.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While most recruiting sites list Jones as an athlete, he's widely projected to play quarterback at the college level. In a recent interview with Rivals' Adam Gorney, the four-star prospect explained that although he currently has more opportunities in football, he would ideally prefer to play basketball in college.

“My favorite sport is basketball but I have a lot more opportunities in football,” Jones told Gorney. “I would prefer to do basketball but I have better options in football so for now my option is football, that’s what I plan on doing."

Dec 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The UCLA Bruins logo at midcourt at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones also noted that in a perfect world, he wouldn't have to choose between the two sports and could play both. He also noted that he has spoken with coaches about a potential plan to play football and basketball for a school.

“What I’ve talked about with the coaches is that I’d do both until I got a starting job or a big role and then I’d transition over into one," Jones told Gorney. "That would be a good way to do it because trying to keep up grades as well."

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) sets to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Regardless of which sport Jones ultimately plays at the next level, the Bruins are reportedly very interested in him.

According to Gorney, Arizona is the leader in his recruitment, which makes sense given that his brother, Carter, is a linebacker for the Wildcats. However, UCLA, Arizona State, and Arkansas are also very much in the mix for the two-sport star.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Arizona is recruiting him hardest in football – one reason being he’s been in Tucson often to see his brother and knows that coaching staff the best – as the Sun Devils, Arkansas and UCLA are also making a major push," Gorney wrote.

It will be interesting to see how Jones' recruitment progresses in the coming months. If both Chesney and UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin are interested in the four-star athlete, there's a chance he could end up playing both sports for the Bruins.

