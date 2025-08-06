UCLA Rivalries: Who Will Join USC?
Rivalries in college football are essential to the spirit of the game: they make in-state fans hyped for new matches with two teams, increase engagement, and make the final games of the season more exciting than anything else.
However, not all rivalries are in-state, and schools have more than one rival each season besides their in-state enemies. Michigan is fueled up to play against Ohio State in 'The Game' even though they have Michigan State available to them as well.
Now that the Bruins are in a new conference, with no Cal to play against, new potential out of state rivals have presented their case to UCLA on why they should be a special game in the players eyes.
Penn State
- Last year the Penn State Nittany Lions played the Bruins for the first time in 57 years and won 27-11 to make their all time record against UCLA three wins and four losses, making themselves the most unlikely for a rivalry.
- Before taking a 50 year break from playing each other, the Nittany Lions faced the Bruins every year, alternating between home and away games.
- It seems as though that pattern is being reignited and gives the chance for the same rivalry to come back but stronger as the College Football fan-base has expanded exponentially over time.
- There was certainly enough excitement for the games between the Bruins and Nittany Lions to make them a yearly occurrence, and now that they are both in the BIG10 could have the opportunity to relight that forgotten flame into a blazing rivalry for years to come.
Nebraska
- The Nebraska Cornhuskers come into the fray with double the amount of games played against the Bruins and at a more consistent rate, but still more unlikely than likely.
- Their all time record against the Bruins lands at an even seven wins to seven losses, where a rivalry could push the two teams harder than ever before in order to break away on that record in favor of themselves.
- They have also faced off against the bruins four times within the 2000's, with one game last year and another coming this year, as well as a short history outside of the regular season.
- Unfortunately the Bruins lost that game 37-29, but that just adds fuel to the potential rivalry flames.
Washington
- The Washington Huskies are by far the most likely candidates for being recognized as a rivalry with the Bruins. The two teams share a huge history of 75 games played, and 42 wins to 33 losses for UCLA.
- They played every year against each other for a full decade between 2000 and 2010, and have hardly let up on the gas since.
- Now that the Bruins are in the same conference as the Huskies and seem to be playing each other in every season to come, there is the highest chance for an out of state rivalry to brew between players, coaches, and fans out of any of the Bruins options.
At the end of the day the criteria of a rivalry comes down to the players and the fans, not statistics or chance, and potentially Penn State, Nebraska, and Washington might not even be on the radar. Fans can only hope that the Bruins make another rival out of state as they continue building their status in the BIG10.
