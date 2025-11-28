The Numbers You Need to Know Ahead of UCLA-USC
It's rivalry week in college football, which means UCLA will be facing off against its intercity rival USC for the 92nd time in school history.
UCLA trails USC in the all-time series (34–51–7) and has won just three of the last 10 meetings. Their most recent victory came in 2023, a dominant 38–20 performance. This season, however, the Trojans enter the rivalry game as heavy favorites — currently projected at 21.5-point favorites.
Numbers You Need to Know
UCLA's offensive production this season has been highly volatile. During their three-game win streak, they averaged 33.3 points/game, whereas in their last four, they averaged only 12.8 points/game. It should also be noted that they faced very notable teams during that span.
Over the course of the season, the Bruins have averaged 18.9 points/game, while only averaging 320.9 yards/game. The Bruins will need to figure out how to shed their past offensive troubles, especially entering this game.
The tale is much different on the other side of the city. USC enters this matchup as a full-fledged offensive juggernaut, averaging 37.2 points per game and an impressive 479.2 yards of total offense. The Trojans have had no trouble moving the ball all season — a sharp contrast to UCLA’s struggles.
A big make-or-break in this game will be the turnover battle. This season, the Bruins netted a -3 turnover ratio, with three turnovers coming against Washington. For USC, they have netted +3 turnovers this season.
UCLA's Blueprint for a Win
We have seen how UCLA's games go when they start to turn the ball over early. The best way for the Bruins to be competieve in this game, much less prevent a blow-out is to win the turnover battle.
The Bruins also need to figure out the run game. If Nico Iamaleava is ruled out, UCLA needs to help Luke Duncan out on the ground. While Duncan has shown flashes, it is very unlikely he can fill Iamaleava's shoes on the ground.
The Bruins also need to figure out how to slow down the USC passing game, which averages 301 yards/game. They will also need to figure out how to take Makai Lemon out of the game, who has been on an absolute tear this season.
At this point in the season, UCLA doesn’t have much left to play for. A win here might provide some recruiting momentum, but with a bowl game out of reach, the Bruins’ primary motivation is simple: spoil No. 17 USC’s season with an upset on national television.
