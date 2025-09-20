UCLA’s 2026 Class Drops Sharply in Rankings After Foster Firing
If there was one thing former UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster left behind in Westwood, it was one of the best recruiting classes in recent program history.
However, mere hours after his dismissal from the program, a handful of UCLA's best prospects from the class of 2026 decommitted and went on their way, gutting what once was a top-25 class in the nation.
ESPN released an updated 2026 recruiting class rankings -- where the Bruins were ranked No. 21 for the better part of the last two months -- and UCLA was moved entirely off the list of 40.
"The 2025 season is still in its early stages, but the coaching carousel is already spinning, and it has impacted the class rankings," said Craig Haubert, ESPN national recruiting analyst. "A promising UCLA class lost several commits following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster, and it pushed the Bruins out of the rankings."
Not only is Foster's dismissal a detriment to recruiting in Westwood's near future, but so is the mutual parting ways with defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, who many prospects grew to respect and admire during his recruiting efforts.
Unless UCLA can bring in a respected recruiter as head coach, which the remaining prospects are holding out for, the Bruins might be looking forward to some Chip Kelly-esque recruiting classes after reaching exciting heights under Foster.
Which Recruits Left UCLA After Foster Firing?
What was once the 23rd-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports, is now the No. 50 class after the Bruins lost six of their 22 commitments.
UCLA lost two four-stars, offensive tackle Johnnie Jones and defensive lineman David Schwerzel, and four three-stars, OL Cooper Javorsky, DL Anthony Jones, edge Yahya Gadd and LB Ramzak Fruen, mere hours after Foster's dismissal was announced.
Many argue the estranged head coach deserved one more year to see how his recruiting class played out, but the results were undeniable. Foster was among the best player-coaches in the nation, sure, but ability to connect can only get you so far.
The Bruins were continuously underperforming in every facet through the first three games of the season, and Foster was to blame.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.