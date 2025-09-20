All Bruins

UCLA’s 2026 Class Drops Sharply in Rankings After Foster Firing

The dismissal of DeShaun Foster had tremendous ramifications on what once was a staunch 2026 Bruins recruiting class.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster following the loss against the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster following the loss against the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
If there was one thing former UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster left behind in Westwood, it was one of the best recruiting classes in recent program history.

However, mere hours after his dismissal from the program, a handful of UCLA's best prospects from the class of 2026 decommitted and went on their way, gutting what once was a top-25 class in the nation.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

ESPN released an updated 2026 recruiting class rankings -- where the Bruins were ranked No. 21 for the better part of the last two months -- and UCLA was moved entirely off the list of 40.

"The 2025 season is still in its early stages, but the coaching carousel is already spinning, and it has impacted the class rankings," said Craig Haubert, ESPN national recruiting analyst. "A promising UCLA class lost several commits following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster, and it pushed the Bruins out of the rankings."

Not only is Foster's dismissal a detriment to recruiting in Westwood's near future, but so is the mutual parting ways with defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, who many prospects grew to respect and admire during his recruiting efforts.

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, center, celebrates with linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defensive back Jaylin Davies (6) after an interception in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Unless UCLA can bring in a respected recruiter as head coach, which the remaining prospects are holding out for, the Bruins might be looking forward to some Chip Kelly-esque recruiting classes after reaching exciting heights under Foster.

Which Recruits Left UCLA After Foster Firing?

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster reacts after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What was once the 23rd-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports, is now the No. 50 class after the Bruins lost six of their 22 commitments.

UCLA lost two four-stars, offensive tackle Johnnie Jones and defensive lineman David Schwerzel, and four three-stars, OL Cooper Javorsky, DL Anthony Jones, edge Yahya Gadd and LB Ramzak Fruen, mere hours after Foster's dismissal was announced.

Cooper Javorsky on an official visit with the UCLA Bruins before committing / Cooper Javorsky

Many argue the estranged head coach deserved one more year to see how his recruiting class played out, but the results were undeniable. Foster was among the best player-coaches in the nation, sure, but ability to connect can only get you so far.

The Bruins were continuously underperforming in every facet through the first three games of the season, and Foster was to blame.

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.