Top 2027 Lineman Schedules UCLA Official Visit

Over the past week, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have made significant progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting class as they continue to schedule official visits (OVs) for the spring.

Several talented 2027 prospects have already locked in OVs with the Bruins, including a three-star in-state defensive lineman who recently named UCLA one of his top six schools and is scheduled to visit Westwood in May.

Bruins to host 3-Star Defensive Lineman on Official Visit

On Feb. 17, Montana Toilolo, a three-star defensive lineman from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, announced on X that he will be taking an OV with UCLA from May 15-17.

Toilolo is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 cycle and would be a welcome addition to UCLA’s class with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 490 overall player nationally, the No. 51 defensive lineman, and the No. 45 prospect in California.

Shortly after announcing his OV with UCLA, Toiolo spoke with Rivals’ Greg Biggins about his recruitment.

Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) celebrate after a sack of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He explained that he has also scheduled OVs with Miami, Washington, Notre Dame, and Arizona. In addition to his OVs, the young defensive lineman noted that he will take an unofficial visit to Oregon in April and that the Bruins, Hurricanes, Wildcats, Fighting Irish, Huskies, and Ducks are his top six schools.

“I have UCLA set for May 15, Miami May 29, Washington June 5, Notre Dame June 12 and Arizona June 19,” Toilolo told Biggins. “I’m also taking a visit to Oregon April 11 for spring practice and that’s my top six right there.”

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Toilolo is one of several 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with UCLA this spring, joining players like four-star wide receiver Damani Warren, four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr., four-star tight end Zac Fares, and others.

While there’s no clear frontrunner in Toilolo’s recruitment, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Miami the best chance to land him, at 26.4%, with UCLA a close second at 17.5%.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins have established themselves as legit contenders for the three-star defensive lineman, and with a strong OV in May, they should be able to close the gap with the Hurricanes.

As of now, Toilolo hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If UCLA can continue to strengthen its relationship with him over the coming months and impress him during his OV, the Bruins should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top in-state prospects in the 2027 class.

