UCLA Targeting 2027 UNC Safety Commit

Since taking over as UCLA’s head coach in December, Bob Chesney and his staff have made the 2027 recruiting cycle a priority and have been making significant progress with several of their top targets in the class.

One of those targets is a three-star safety and a top 450 overall player in the 2027 class, who is currently committed to North Carolina.

Bruins Making Progress With Three-Star UNC Safety Commit

On Feb. 1, UCLA extended an offer to Chuck Roberts, a three-star safety from Mission Hills, California, who plays at IMG Academy in Florida and has been committed to UNC since Dec. 29.

The Bruins are one of six schools to have offered Roberts since his commitment to UNC, joining Michigan, Kansas State, Cal, FAU, and Virginia Tech.

With several new programs pursuing him, Roberts recently spoke with Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin about his recruitment. When talking about UCLA, the three-star safety explained that his relationship with the staff is strong, especially since he is originally from California. He also noted that the Bruins have been making a big push for him in recent weeks.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The relationship is going great, being a Cali kid,” Roberts told Benjamin. “They just let me know that I’m one of the best talents that they’ve seen at safety and that I’m someone that they would want and really need. They said they would do whatever to get me. It’s a great staff.”

Roberts is one of the top defensive backs in the country and would be an excellent addition to UCLA’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 433 overall player nationally, the No. 39 safety, and the No. 45 prospect in Florida.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although it appears that UCLA is making a strong push for the young defensive back, Roberts told Benjamin that, as of now, he doesn’t see himself flipping from the Tar Heels.

Still, in today’s college football landscape, no commitment is truly set in stone until the dotted line is signed. Chesney and his staff should continue strengthening their relationship with Roberts in the coming months and try to get him on campus in Westwood for a visit this spring.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While it remains to be seen whether Roberts will even consider flipping his commitment, it’s clear UCLA has made a strong early impression on him. If they continue pursuing him throughout his recruitment, the Bruins could position themselves as serious contenders for one of the top safeties in the 2027 class.

