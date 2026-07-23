We have finally reached the last position on the list of the top 30 players for UCLA football for the upcoming 2026-2027 season: the quarterback.

Throughout his college career, Nico Iamaleava has consistently left fans wanting more when he plays. He was a very highly touted quarterback coming out of high school, but he just hasn't lived up to those expectations in three seasons in college.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Bob Chesney is the head coach of UCLA football, the hope is that he will unlock the talent he hasn't been able to reach throughout his career.

Nico Iamaleava Coming out of High School

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava was not always ranked among the top players in the 2023 high school class. Starting his career at Long Beach Poly High School in Long Beach, California, he was ranked as a zero-star recruit and had to work his way onto the field. After not seeing much playing time as a freshman, Iamaleava would transfer to Warren High School to get on the field. As soon as he stepped onto the field, he was electric.

With his sophomore season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he would appear in only four games for Warren High School. Even in four games, he would show his potential as a great quarterback with the Bears. While completing 60% of his passes, Iamaleava would throw for 1,008 yards, an incredible 17 touchdowns, and just one interception that season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an impressive sophomore season with the Bears, Iamaleava would be considered one of the better players on the roster. With a full high school football schedule in his junior season, he would excel and not only become one of the top players in California but also one of the top players in the country.

In his junior season with the Bears, Iamaleava led Warren to an 8-1 record and a CIF-SS DII playoff appearance with 2,244 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and one interception on 162-of-272 passing as well as rushing for three touchdowns and 158 yards. Iamaleava would also be named Offensive MVP of the Polynesian Bowl and named to the All-CIF DII team.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For his senior season with the Bears, he led them to a 9-2 record and another CIF-Southern Section Division II playoff appearance with 1,986 passing yards and 25 touchdowns on 119-of-199 passing and took another step forward as a dual-threat QB with 399 yards on the ground and six touchdowns on 46 carries. With how well he played for Warren, he would be named the 2022 Polynesian High School Player of the Year and selected as the Offensive MVP of the Polynesian Bowl.

As an overall recruit, Iamaleava would be ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 high school class per 247Sports, as well as the second-ranked quarterback behind Arch Manning, and the No. 1 overall player in California. As a top player in the class, he would have offers from multiple top-tier schools, but would ultimately commit to Tennessee.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava With the Vols

Tennessee would be one of the top teams in the country during Iamaleava's true freshman season, as Joe Milton would be the starting QB. However, he would still see the field, playing in five games, completing 62% of his passes for 314 yards, two touchdowns, and zero picks. He would earn his first in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Iowa and led a 35-0 shutout with 151 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and three rushing touchdowns.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) stands at the line of scrimmage before a play agianst Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His second year with the Vols would be the year he earned his first year as the full-time starter, and his second year would be full of ups and downs. He would finish the season with 2,616 passing yards on 63% completion with 19 touchdowns to five interceptions.

Iamaleava would have his struggles with consistency, but would lead the Vols to their first College Football Playoff appearance. However, they were completely outmatched against Ohio State in the first round.

Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 42-17. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava With UCLA

While many assumed that a third year with Tennessee was inevitable for Iamaleava, looking to build on a good year, it would, unfortunately, turn into a messy divorce. With the new world of college athletics and NIL, there seemed to be an issue of negotiating a new deal, according to ESPN’s Chris Lowe.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava would ultimately enter the transfer portal, deciding to come back home to California to play for UCLA and then head coach DeShaun Foster. With a new team and a fresh start, he could build on his good season with the Vols and develop into a great QB.

However, those expectations were quickly squashed, as the Bruins had a season many fans would love to forget. Foster would be let go after losing the first three games of the season, and the Bruins would finish with a 3-9 record. As for Iamaleava, he would regress to the point where he was labeled a bust, finishing with just 1,928 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Iamaleava With Bob Chesney

After such a bad year, many might be asking, “Why do you have him so high in your rankings?” The answer to that is simple, because of Bob Chesney.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney is now the new head coach of UCLA football, and rather than heading into the portal, Iamaleava decided to return to UCLA to play under Chesney.

In a statement during spring practice, Iamaleava spoke about Chesney and how he has brought a winning culture to UCLA, and how their relationship has benefited from that.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Coach Chesney is a winner, man,” Iamaleava said. “Everywhere he's been he's been a winner. So, I think just that winning mentality he brings to the table makes guys buy in and want to play for a coach like that.”

“I thought just his energy, man,” he added when asked what stood out to him the most about Chesney. “He’s a great human being. High energy, very charismatic, where I didn’t really sense any fakeness from him. It’s been great just continuing to grow our relationship.”

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney has been very active in rebuilding this team to give Iamaleva a better chance to succeed. With an upgraded offensive line, running game, and wide receivers, Iamaleava will be a player who could get back onto NFL radars with a great season.