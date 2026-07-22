Why Hype Around UCLA Newcomer Wayne Knight Is Real
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James Madison transfer running back Wayne Knight projects to be a dominant force in the Bruins' backfield this season. Knight had an exceptional 2025 season as James Madison earned a College Football Playoff berth. UCLA had an anemic rushing offense in 2026.
UCLA finished 85th nationally in 2025, averaging 139.67 rushing yards per game; 60th, posting 4.47 yards per carry; and 132nd with eight rushing touchdowns. Knight was 14th nationally in 2025, averaging 98.07 rushing yards per game; 18th with 6.63 yards per carry; and 65th with nine touchdowns on the ground.
Wayne Knight Compared to 2025 UCLA Running Backs
Knight was 28th nationally with 247 rushing attempts; sixth with 40 receptions; and fifth with 397 receiving yards in 2025. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava led UCLA with 112 carries, 505 rushing yards, and four touchdowns in 2025. Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods return at RB for UCLA in 2026 as the projected backups to Knight.
Thomas had 81 carries for 294 yards and one TD and 10 receptions for 64 yards in 2025. Woods received 63 carries for 294 yards rushing and produced 24 receptions for 211 yards and two TDs in 2025. In the rebuilt UCLA backfield, Knight has by far the most experience, production, and success.
Wayne Knight Needs To Live Up to the Hype
With Thomas and Woods falling short of their expected production after transferring from California and Utah, respectively, last season, Knight needs to come relatively close to the numbers he produced in 2025 for James Madison under his current head coach, Bob Chesney, and offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy.
The opportunity will be there for Knight to be the most important offensive player for UCLA. Iamaleava and Knight need to provide UCLA with offensive balance. Expect Iamaleava and Knight to be the two most featured runners for UCLA and for the latter to be a key receiver for the Bruins.
Wayne Knight Against Power Conference Opponents
After minimal production in two games against Louisville, North Carolina, and Virginia, Knight broke out in his most recent game against a Power Conference opponent in the College Football Playoff against Oregon. Knight had 17 carries for 110 yards and three receptions for 18 yards as James Madison lost 51-34 in the first round.
Knight will be a foundational player for UCLA in 2026, and for the culture Chesney wants to set for the Bruins in the future. If UCLA is going to have its first winning season and earn its first bowl berth since 2023, Knight has to live up to the hype.
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Alan Rubenstein has decades of experience covering the Big Four American sports and is currently a UCLA reporter with On SI. Over the last 10 years, his primary focus has been covering college sports. That includes two Final Fours and one College Football National Championship Game.