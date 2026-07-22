Why Hype Around UCLA Newcomer Wayne Knight Is Real

James Madison transfer running back Wayne Knight projects to be a dominant force in the Bruins' backfield this season. Knight had an exceptional 2025 season as James Madison earned a College Football Playoff berth. UCLA had an anemic rushing offense in 2026.

UCLA finished 85th nationally in 2025, averaging 139.67 rushing yards per game; 60th, posting 4.47 yards per carry; and 132nd with eight rushing touchdowns. Knight was 14th nationally in 2025, averaging 98.07 rushing yards per game; 18th with 6.63 yards per carry; and 65th with nine touchdowns on the ground.

Wayne Knight is the latest James Madison player to become a highly coveted transfer target.



He is coming off a 1300 yard season where he received All-Sun Belt, 1st Team honors. Now at UCLA, he will be looking to duplicate the explosiveness he had where over 50% of his rushing… https://t.co/hb32n3VCDU pic.twitter.com/iMuCBOacNj — Newt Westen (@NFLDraft_Westen) July 16, 2026

Wayne Knight Compared to 2025 UCLA Running Backs

Knight was 28th nationally with 247 rushing attempts; sixth with 40 receptions; and fifth with 397 receiving yards in 2025. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava led UCLA with 112 carries, 505 rushing yards, and four touchdowns in 2025. Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods return at RB for UCLA in 2026 as the projected backups to Knight.

Thomas had 81 carries for 294 yards and one TD and 10 receptions for 64 yards in 2025. Woods received 63 carries for 294 yards rushing and produced 24 receptions for 211 yards and two TDs in 2025. In the rebuilt UCLA backfield, Knight has by far the most experience, production, and success.

“Nobody is selfish on this offense.”



Senior RB Jaivian Thomas speaks on what he’s seeing on his side of the ball. @JaivianThomas #4sup pic.twitter.com/qODohGRfX6 — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) April 24, 2026

Wayne Knight Needs To Live Up to the Hype

With Thomas and Woods falling short of their expected production after transferring from California and Utah, respectively, last season, Knight needs to come relatively close to the numbers he produced in 2025 for James Madison under his current head coach, Bob Chesney, and offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy.

The opportunity will be there for Knight to be the most important offensive player for UCLA. Iamaleava and Knight need to provide UCLA with offensive balance. Expect Iamaleava and Knight to be the two most featured runners for UCLA and for the latter to be a key receiver for the Bruins.

🚨UCLA RB Wayne Knight is a BALLER… NFL TEAMS are definitely watching him…



BIG TEN you have been put on NOTICE…



Was 7th in the NATION in RUSHING YARDS pic.twitter.com/d1FEeeZKfl — Life and Football (@LifeandBall) July 12, 2026

Wayne Knight Against Power Conference Opponents

After minimal production in two games against Louisville, North Carolina, and Virginia, Knight broke out in his most recent game against a Power Conference opponent in the College Football Playoff against Oregon. Knight had 17 carries for 110 yards and three receptions for 18 yards as James Madison lost 51-34 in the first round.

Knight will be a foundational player for UCLA in 2026, and for the culture Chesney wants to set for the Bruins in the future. If UCLA is going to have its first winning season and earn its first bowl berth since 2023, Knight has to live up to the hype.