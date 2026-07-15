UCLA Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 9

We are now at number nine on our list of the top 30 players for the UCLA Bruins for the upcoming 2026 college football season.

I have mentioned multiple times throughout my list how bad last year's Bruins defensive line was for UCLA. Last year, the Bruins were dead last in both sacks (10) and tackles for a loss (40) in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the offseason, it was clear to new head coach Bob Chesney and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler that they needed to upgrade the defensive line, and they did that. They were able to get players like Sahir West, Aiden Gobaira, Amier Washington, and others to help with both the pass rush and run defense.

Now, looking at No. 9 on the list, we are going to look at redshirt junior defensive tackle Tyson Ford, who is a key Bruins transfer for next season.

Tyson Ford Coming out of High School

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ford would have a good career during his four years at John Burroughs High School in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ford would have a decent freshman season, but he would show flashes of being a full-time starting defensive tackle for the Bombers as a sophomore.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his sophomore season, he would be a full-time starter and would have a good year with 23 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, one sack, and a tackle for a loss, according to MaxPreps. Ford would completely break out as a player in his junior season for the Bombers with 71 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, and eight sacks.

Ford would start to gain traction on the recruiting trail as he would become a 4-star prospect. Once his senior season came around, he would become a top prospect in the state of Missouri.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his senior season, he would have 75 total tackles with 58 solo tackles with a career high 19 tackles for a loss, as well as another career-high 10 sacks.

Ford would rise in the recruiting rankings, as he was ranked among the top 200 by all major sites. 247Sports would have him ranked as the 120th player in the 2022 class, the 17th-ranked defensive lineman, and the second-ranked player in the state of Missouri.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen Trieu (now with On3), a national recruiter for 247Sports, spoke about how Ford is very disciplined on the line of scrimmage and has the tools to dominate at the college level.

“Gets off the ball well and gets good penetration. Stays disciplined and finds the football and does not quit on plays. Has to keep working on his hands and beating blocks when he gets engaged, but has some agility and ability to win with an arm-over or swim move. Dominated his high school competition, so he will have to get used to seeing more offensive linemen who are on his level but have the pre-requisite physical tools as well as motor.”

Defensive lineman Tyson Ford (95) at Notre Dame football practice on August 7, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Being ranked inside the top 150 of the 2022 recruiting class, there was no shortage of colleges that were recruiting him. Schools like Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and his hometown school, Missouri, would all heavily recruit him. Ultimately, Ford would choose to play for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman, becoming one of the top commits in the Fighting Irish's 2022 recruiting class.

Ford With the Fighting Irish

Tyson Ford DL of the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame football practice at the Irish Athletic Center on August 7, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Ford was a highly ranked recruit, Notre Dame was a team with championship aspirations, and it would play mostly upperclassmen. Since Ford was an incoming freshman, he wouldn't see much playing time. In his true freshman season with the Fighting Irish, he would appear in just two games.

Ford would utilize his redshirt year and would prepare for his second year with the program. During the 2023-2024 college football season, Notre Dame didn't play him in any game that year, as they were also a contender for the national championship.

Notre Dame defensive lineman Tyson Ford (95) goes through drills Wednesday, April 12, 2023, during spring football practice on the Notre Dame campus. Nd Fb Spring Practice | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With not being able to play for the Fighting Irish the past two seasons, Ford entered the transfer portal looking to just go somewhere to get meaningful time on the field. Ford would end up with Cal as they were an up-and-coming program in the ACC.

Ford With the Golden Bears

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Ford committed to Cal through the transfer portal, he was one of their key pickups, expected to be a key contributor. While Ford would have a decent year statistically, he would make an impact along that defensive line.

However, later in the season, he would be injured and miss the remaining five games.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being injured and not having the impactful season with the Golden Bears as he wanted, he would enter the transfer portal once again, stay in the state of California, and come to UCLA.

How Chesney Can Utilize Ford Next Season

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, some of you might be asking, if Ford hasn't produced at a high level, then why is he ranked in my top 10? It's simple, he fits Colin Hitschler's defensive scheme, and he will finally break out as a player. Ford simply didn't put him in the best position to succeed, as he didn't fit either of their defensive schemes.

Ford will also be looked at as a starting defensive tackle, as there isn't much proven talent behind him.

Mar 6, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler works with defensive players during practice of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team Wednesday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colin Hitschler loves to focus on defense against the run, and Ford is built to stop the run. He is listed at 6-4 and 321 pounds. He is a run stuffer. Ford is also capable of rushing the passer with his big frame.

Ford will also be paired with a much-improved defense than Cal's, which will help him in both the run defense and pass defense. If Ford can be a good player on the defensive line next season, he is going to have a breakout year and prove that he is one of the better players on this Bruins team.

UCLA is in a position to greatly improve in 2026, and a lot of that improvement will start on the defensive side of the ball. Fors will be a major piece.