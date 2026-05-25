UCLA's Sahir West Added to Major Award Watch List

UCLA football will be a much different team than in years past under new head coach Bob Chesney.

The Bruins' defense was one of the worst in the Big Ten, and Chesney addressed that by bringing in transfers through the portal, reshaping the entire defense. Chesney has completely transformed the roster through the transfer portal, bringing in the 11th-ranked class with 42 players coming to Westwood.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass under the pressure of James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

One of the top players who transferred to UCLA was Sahir West, who followed Bob Chesney from James Madison. West will enter his redshirt sophomore season of college football and has been considered a potential breakout player.

West and the Lott IMPACT Award

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sahir West was recently added to one of the top defensive award watchlists for the upcoming college football season, the Lott IMPACT Award.

According to the awards website, the Lott IMPACT award, given annually, goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Past winners of the award have not only been successful in college football, but have also been top picks in the NFL draft. Players such as Travis Hunter, Will Anderson, Aidan Hutchinson, and recently Caleb Downs were all drafted in the top of the first round.

How Can West Win the Award?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In West’s redshirt freshman season with the Dukes, he led the team with seven sacks, announcing himself as one of the more productive young pass rushers in college football. At 6 feet 4 inches and 270 pounds, West combines size, speed, and physical dominance off the edge in a way that projects seamlessly to the week-to-week grind of Big Ten competition.

The Bruins are in desperate need of pass rushers, as last year they had the fewest sacks as a team, with only 10. That level of production from the defensive front was not remotely sufficient at the conference level, and it showed in the results.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

West, by himself, had a team-high seven sacks with the Dukes and is expected to be a more dominant player. If West can have a season with double-digit sacks, as well as being a dominant player every week, he should be talked about as a player who can win the Big Ten defensive player of the year award.