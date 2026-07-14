UCLA's Wayne Knight Still Has Room To Prove Doubters Wrong

The UCLA Bruins have one of the most talented transfer players in the country heading into next season.

Running back Wayne Knight is one of several James Madison transfers that are making the move to Westwood, along with new head coach Bob Chesney. The pairing was part of a historic 2025 season for James Madison in which the Dukes went 12-2, won the Sun Belt title, and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soon after, Chesney was hired by UCLA to replace DeShaun Foster as head coach and began rebuilding the team’s roster. One of the first players he called up was Knight, who should slide right in as UCLA’s starting running back next season.

For the second season in a row, UCLA lands one of the best transfer portal players available. Last summer, the Bruins were able to snag Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who had led the Volunteers to a College Football Playoff appearance the year before.

Iamaleava Struggles

UCLA's Nico Iamaleava warms up before the football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, Iamaleava struggled in his first season with the Bruins. His numbers dropped significantly across the board, and he never quite lived up to the expectations placed on him before the season. Part of that could easily be a product of the coaching staff around him, which is exactly why Chesney opted to keep him around for the 2026 campaign.

Individually, Knight was a star last season, rushing for 1,373 yards on 207 carries and nine touchdowns. Now heading into his senior season, there’s no reason to expect his numbers to drop dramatically, even despite making the jump from the Group of Five to the Power Four.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight has garnered attention nationally as one of the best transfer portal players in the country heading into the 2026 season. ESPN’s Max Olson ranked him as the 85th-best transfer overall in the entire country going into this upcoming season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Olson’s Thoughts

“Knight is one of 10 transfers making the move across the country from JMU to UCLA with Bob Chesney and his coaching staff in a class of 40-plus incoming transfers for the program. After rushing for 110 yards against Oregon in the CFP, he's ready for the challenge of Big Ten defenses in his final year,” Olson said.

This ranking feels a little disrespectful to Knight. Even though he is being treated as a top-100 transfer in the country, it’s hard to justify saying there are 84 players better than a running back who was just 28th in the country in carries, seventh in rushing yards, and 12th in yards per carry (6.6). Nonetheless, time will tell if Knight can outplay the expectations.