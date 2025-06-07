Rodgers, Metcalf Seen Working out at UCLA Facility
Just a day four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the veteran quarterback met up with his new No. 1 target DK Metcalf at UCLA's training facility.
Rodgers signed with the Steelers on Thursday after weeks of weighing all of his possible options. He will also be attending Pittsburgh's mandatory minicamp next week.
The 10-time Pro Bowler spent his last two seasons with the New York Jets. His first year was cut short after one pass attempt when he tore his Achilles getting sacked on his fourth play from scrimmage.
Rodgers recovered and played last season, having arguably the worst season of his illustrious career. He threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but lost 12 games.
Before going to mandatory minicamp next week, Rodgers met his top receiving target at the Wasserman Football Center in Westwood to get some extra reps in.
The two were seen on pro athlete and celebrity trainer Trey Shaw's Instagram on Friday, showing pictures of their training session.
Metcalf was traded to the Steelers from the Seattle Seahawks during the 2025 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh got Metcalf and the 185th overall pick from Seattle for the 52nd and 223rd overall picks.
In his sixth season, Metcalf played in 15 games and caught 66 passes for 992 yards, his lowest since 2022, and five touchdowns, the lowest of any season in his career.
With the Steelers sending George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, Metcalf comes into Pittsburgh as the No. 1 receiving option for the Hall of Fame quarterback.
Wasserman Football Center is one of college football's nicest practice facilities, and a regular location of business for Shaw, as seen in many of his Instagram posts.
Officially opening in 2017, the facility was named after the Wasserman Foundation. Casey Wasserman, President and CEO of the foundation, voiced their appreciation for the state of the art facility:
"It's an honor to be able to have our name on this building. I think athletics is underestimated as a way to change people's lives. To be able to bring young student-athletes to this university, expose them to this university through their skill and their passion … their success in life will not necessarily come from being athletes; it will come from being Bruins."
