Takeaways From UCLA's 20-17 Win Over Maryland
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we share takeaways from UCLA's grueling 20-17 win over Maryland.
To watch today's episode, view below:
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) survived one of the most grueling games of the season against Maryland on a game-winning field goal to top the Terps 20-17.
UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani iced the game with a 23-yarder to push his Bruins on top. The game-winning drive started at their own 27-yard line with 35 seconds remaining, and a 35-yard Anthony Frias II run put the Bruins in field goal position.
The game was a defensive clash, as the teams traded three-and-outs for the better part of the first three quarters. UCLA was 7-17 on third downs and Maryland was 6-17.
Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper leads his squad to three straight wins amid a storybook turnaround. Before UCLA prepares for Indiana next week, let's get into three of our boldest observations from the exciting win.
1. UCLA's Defense Showed Up
If it weren't for a terrific top-to-bottom performance from the Bruins' defense, this game might've been a blowout.
UCLA's defense played arguably its best game of the season, holding Maryland to 6-of-17 on third downs, 4.4 yards per pass, 4.9 yards per rush, 4.6 yards per play, a fumble and a late-game interception caught by cornerback Scooter Jackson.
The Bruins' offense struggled in the first three quarters, but their defense kept the game manageable.
2. Anthony Frias' Rose Bowl Welcome
Anthony Frias II came into the season as UCLA's fourth-string running back, having not scored a touchdown in his four-year collegiate career.
Growing up watching games in the Rose Bowl, Frias manifested that he would one day play in the historic stadium. Fast-forward to the second quarter of Saturday's clash against Maryland, Frias took the ball 55 yards into the end zone for his first career score.
But he didn't just start the game for the Bruins; he finished it, pounding the ball for 35 yards with 18 seconds remaining to put UCLA in chip-in field goal range to seal the game.
3. Bruins Survived Old Demons
For a minute in the third quarter, it looked like the Bruins would succumb to some of their early-season lapses while trying to gain an advantage in the game.
On multiple occasions, big, momentum-sprouting plays were called back on penalties. The 0-3 Bruins may have folded, but that's the difference between them and the UCLA squad that is 3-1 under Tim Skipper -- they never let up.
Despite the mistakes. The holding calls. The below-average Nico Iamaleava outing. Despite a questionable illegal block in the back call that would make any sane team fold, the Bruins kept on trudging and were rewarded for their relentless fight.
