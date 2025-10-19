All Bruins

UCLA Survives Grueling Maryland Clash on Walk-Off FG

The Bruins are winners of three straight as Mateen Bhgahani knocks in a game-winning 23-yard field goal.

Connor Moreno

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9,right) hugs new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 42-37 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9,right) hugs new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 42-37 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins are winners of three straight as they survived a gritty Maryland team, 20-17, after a game-winning field goal.

UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani iced the game with a 23-yarder to push his Bruins on top. The game-winning drive started at their own 27-yard line with 35 seconds remaining, and a 35-yard Anthony Frias II run put the Bruins in field goal position.

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins place kicker Mateen Bhaghani (94) kicks a field goal against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Tim Skipper leads UCLA to 3-4 (3-1 in the Big Ten) over a reeling Terrapins team, which has now lost three straight.

The game was a defensive clash, as the teams traded three-and-outs for the better part of the first three quarters. UCLA was 7-17 on third downs and Maryland was 6-17.

Nico Iamaleava was tested throughout, completing 21 of his 35 passes (60%), throwing for 221 yards and a touchdown, but also tossing two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

UCLA's Nico Iamaleava throws a pass against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Terrapins freshman signal-caller Malik Washington had to earn everything he got, as UCLA's defense had arguably its best game of the season. Washington finished tossing 23-for-48 on passes (48%) for 210, a touchdown and an interception late in the fourth quarter.

Coming in as the Bruins' fourth-string running back, Frias was the story of the game, opening up UCLA's scoring output with a 55-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, and sealing the game with the final 35-yarder that led to the game-winning kick. Frias finished with 97 yards rushing and a touchdown on just four carries.

Team Comparisons

Total Yards

UCLA: 414
Maryland: 337

First Downs

UCLA: 21
Maryland: 17

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) holds up a towel branding the Michigan State logo after beating the Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency

UCLA: 7-17 (3rd), 1-1 (4th)
Maryland: 6-17 (3rd), 1-2 (4th)

Passing

UCLA: 221 yards, 21/35 Completion/Attempts, 6.3 yards per pass, 1 TD, 2 INT
Maryland: 210 yards, 23/48 Comp/Att, 4.4 yards per pass, 1 TD, 1 INT

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rushing

UCLA: 193 yards, 35 attempts, 5.5 yards per rush
Maryland: 127 yards, 26 attempts, 4.9 yards per rush

Time of Possession

UCLA: 33:00
Maryland: 26:58

