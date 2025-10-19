UCLA Survives Grueling Maryland Clash on Walk-Off FG
The UCLA Bruins are winners of three straight as they survived a gritty Maryland team, 20-17, after a game-winning field goal.
UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani iced the game with a 23-yarder to push his Bruins on top. The game-winning drive started at their own 27-yard line with 35 seconds remaining, and a 35-yard Anthony Frias II run put the Bruins in field goal position.
Tim Skipper leads UCLA to 3-4 (3-1 in the Big Ten) over a reeling Terrapins team, which has now lost three straight.
The game was a defensive clash, as the teams traded three-and-outs for the better part of the first three quarters. UCLA was 7-17 on third downs and Maryland was 6-17.
Nico Iamaleava was tested throughout, completing 21 of his 35 passes (60%), throwing for 221 yards and a touchdown, but also tossing two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Terrapins freshman signal-caller Malik Washington had to earn everything he got, as UCLA's defense had arguably its best game of the season. Washington finished tossing 23-for-48 on passes (48%) for 210, a touchdown and an interception late in the fourth quarter.
Coming in as the Bruins' fourth-string running back, Frias was the story of the game, opening up UCLA's scoring output with a 55-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, and sealing the game with the final 35-yarder that led to the game-winning kick. Frias finished with 97 yards rushing and a touchdown on just four carries.
Team Comparisons
Total Yards
UCLA: 414
Maryland: 337
First Downs
UCLA: 21
Maryland: 17
Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency
UCLA: 7-17 (3rd), 1-1 (4th)
Maryland: 6-17 (3rd), 1-2 (4th)
Passing
UCLA: 221 yards, 21/35 Completion/Attempts, 6.3 yards per pass, 1 TD, 2 INT
Maryland: 210 yards, 23/48 Comp/Att, 4.4 yards per pass, 1 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
UCLA: 193 yards, 35 attempts, 5.5 yards per rush
Maryland: 127 yards, 26 attempts, 4.9 yards per rush
Time of Possession
UCLA: 33:00
Maryland: 26:58
