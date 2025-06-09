UCLA AD Shares Revenue-Sharing Plan Amid Historic Ruling
Following a historic settlement that will allow universities to pay their student-athletes directly, UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond shared his revenue-sharing plan with the LA Times once payments become legal on July 1.
Under the monumental settlement, UCLA will be allowed to distribute a max amount of $20.5 million among its student-athletes. Jarmond and the university have agreed to share all of it, citing that the athletes are an integral part of helping athletics compete at the highest level.
“This is a pivotal moment in collegiate athletics, and we have to continue to invest in our athletics program to compete at the highest level,” Jarmond told The Times. “That’s why student-athletes come to UCLA, to get the best education and compete at the highest level, and we must invest in our student-athletes to provide that championship-level experience.”
Jarmond has long been an advocate for college athletes getting paid, which is why it's so important that not only the settlement passed, but that his intentions are in line with UCLA's new chancellor Julio Frenk.
“Chancellor Frenk has been extremely supportive of athletics and the impact that it has on our community,” Jarmond said. “He has been supportive of our efforts every step of the way. He hit the ground running during a pivotal time not just for athletics but the university, and he has demonstrated support at a high level and I’m grateful for his leadership at such a pivotal time for athletics.”
Frenk told the LA Times that ensuring the success of UCLA athletics will be paramount in his tenure with the university, noting that the success of its sports programs are often linked to many other factors that contribute to a successful university.
“I am [going to be involved] because I think athletics plays a very central role,” Frenk told The Times. “It is, first, an avenue for recruiting very talented students. Secondly, it benefits the other students. It enriches the student experience of everyone. But let me tell you, when we talk about the contribution to society, part of the reason many universities have a deficit, it’s not because of football. Football actually has a positive cash flow for the university."
Jarmond revealed that a bigger portion of the share will be distributed to football and men's basketball because they are the biggest drivers in revenue among all sports programs, which is natural. He did not share specifics, but he ensured that he will do everything possible to move Westwood's programs toward success.
"We have to be bold and innovative in this new world,” Jarmond said. “UCLA has always been on the forefront and been a leader and that’s not going to change. We will embrace this new era and we will continue to support our student-athletes at a championship level.”
