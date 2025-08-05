UCLA's Ikaika Malloe Has a Clear Philosophy for His Defense
Ikaika Malloe ended his first season as UCLA's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2024. Prior to being promoted to head of the defense, Malloe worked as the team's outside linebackers coach and special teams coordiantor when he joined the Bruins' staff in 2021.
Malloe was even nominated for the Broyles Award, which recognizes the top assistant coach in college football. Even with a plethora of injuries on the defensive side and many seniors moving on from the team, Malloe still showcased the potential of UCLA Football.
UCLA recently released a new series on Youtube, highlighting the ups and downs of their Fall Camp at Costa Mesa. They've highlighted bonding, togetherness, but most importantly going back to the basics.
"Our foundation is our fundamentals," said Malloe on Episode 1 of UCLA's new Training Camp series Chasing Saturdays. "I think our coaches are really good teachers, so we want to reach the details and be crystal clear on what we expect from them [the players] in terms of fundamentals. From there, it's really the 'want to', the hustle. Coach Foster used the term 'ball search'. You should see people playing violently on the field, and then you should see all 11 guys on the clip, after every play."
When asked what he expected from his players, he had a very peculiar answer. Just as trust and loyalty are two-way streets, Malloe feeds on the same philosophy when it comes to coaching. The player nor coach are above one another, but must respect each other.
"We call it 'Drill to Skill'', Malloe stated. "You know, there's a drill that creates a skill that we can perform on Saturdays. That's what the coaches will demand of the players. The players, from the time they wake up to the time they go to bed, I want everything they got in terms of concentration and focus. I want the rest to be deliberate. They're saying that we are teaching in our meetings that I should be able to ask any player on the field and they should answer it."
If Malloe continues to instill this into the defense, we're sure to get fireworks. For now, it'll be important to keep getting the new guys up to speed until their first game against Utah at the end of August.
