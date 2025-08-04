UCLA Players Share Thoughts on Iamaleava Through 1st Week of Camp
As UCLA reaches the week-one mark of its fall camp in Costa Mesa, Bruins players have nothing but praise for their star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Iamaleava made waves when he transferred from Tennessee to Westwood. Now that the dust has (sort of) settled, his teammates are just happy he's wearing the same uniform as him ahead of the season.
With that being said, here's what a few players have said about Iamaleava through the first few days of camp:
Isaiah Chisom, Linebacker: "He's a great quarterback. It's great to have him on the team. As fall camp keeps going, he's going to keep on getting better, but he looked really good [Wednesday]. … I would definitely say Nico [is a leader on the team] even though he's new. ... Just confidence. You can tell that he knows he's good. He's about his business."
Jack Pedersen, Tight End: "Nico's great. I can't say enough good things about Nico. Super talented guy, Southern California guy. Been able to get to know him a little bit more. UCLA drives competition. UCLA brings a special type of person in. He's great and he's going to be able to lead this offense and take us places. ... He slings it. It's a nice, firm spiral. Guy doesn't miss. He's great."
Jalen Berger, Running Back: "Just an elite quarterback. He can make any throw on the field. His communication with the o-line, receivers, running backs, he's down to get extra work whenever."
Jaivian Thomas, Running Back: "Nico, Madden [Iamaleva], and Pierce [Clarkson], they're great guys. ... Nico is an all-around quarterback. He can move. He's a long guy, but his strides are smooth and he looks fluid when he runs, also. That's going to be really big for the offense. ... He stepped into the [leader] role very quick. Everybody respected him as soon as he got into the building and he owned it."
Iamaleava made his way to the Bruins after a public dispute with the Volunteers over his name, image and likeness resulted in his departure. Iamaleava was at the wrong end of negative public discourse and is now one of the most polarizing college football talents ahead of the next season.
To amplify things, Iamaleava joins a revamped UCLA culture under DeShaun Foster ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade.
This coming 2025 season, however, will be highlighted by Iamaleava. Despite the headlines, he had a standout freshman season with the Vols, leading them to a 10-3 record and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Naturally, the UCLA signal-caller is the Bruins' most sought-after prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
