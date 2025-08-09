UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Robert James III
One of the latest additions to DeShaun Foster's UCLA squad was none other than defensive lineman Robert James III. The three-star powerhouse according to 247Sports will add much needed size and versatility to the Bruins' defensive front.
Back in October, 247Sports analyst Greg Higgins thoroughly evaluated the Junipero Serra High alum (Gardena, CA):
"James is a prototype defensive tackle with a rock solid 6-3, 265 pound frame," Higgins said. "He’s a big weight room guy and one of the strongest players out West. He can handle double teams, stand his ground and still get a push up the field. He’s strong at the point of attack and can rag doll opposing offensive linemen. He’s a finisher and shows knock back ability at the point of attack. For a big man, he shows good lateral mobility and athleticism and can make plays outside the tackle box. He’s an easy high Power 4 prospect and should be an impact player at the college level."
When James signed his commitment back in June, he was part of a huge stretch of signings that UCLA received that weekend, which included an additional 2 four-stars and multiple other three-star commits for the class of 2026, and even a commitment for 2027.
So what led James to UCLA?
James left Serra High as the 160th ranked defensive lineman in the nation and the 130th best recruit in the state of California. He ended his career with 189 total tackles, 17 TFLs, and 10 sacks. James helped his team earn an appearance in the CIF Southern Section Division II as a senior and the semifinals in his junior year.
He was quite the talented athlete, as James was also a successful track star, running both the 100m dash (PR: 12.19) and the 200m (PR: 25.44).
You can attribute a lot of his athletic success to his hard work and talent, but it may have been in his blood as well. His father, Robert Williams James Jr., was a linebacker who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, while also making stops with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs throughout his career.
