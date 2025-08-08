UCLA Invites Son of NFL Star, Priority '27 RB to Season Opener
DeShaun Foster's ideology when it comes to recruiting is building real, long-lasting relationships with recruits early. And his pursuit of 2027 Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian running back Correll Buckhalter Jr. is no different.
Buckhalter is the son of former NFL star Correll Buckhalter, who had a seven-year career in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. UCLA extended the 2027 back an offer on May 14 and, this week, officially invited him to their 2025 season opener against Utah.
Buckhalter is considered a priority target for Foster and the Bruins in the class of 2027. Foster, a former NFL running back in his own right, has valued top running back recruits all throughout his tenure at the helm in Westwood.
Buckhalter Jr. on his UCLA Recruitment
the highly-touted running back talked exclusively with UCLA Bruins On SI in July about his recruitment.
"I haven’t gotten any recruiting updates far as mail or anything," Buckhalter said. "I have heard from coach Foster and Coach Steward, and I connect with Steward a lot. I know they want me on a visit but far as a date it’s being determined. I would say Iowa, SMU, Ohio State, and Arkansas have shown a lot of love. What’s next for recruiting, I would say, is continuing to put my head down and work in leave it up to God."
Buckhalter's father even spoke with us,as well, about his son:
"He’s a smart, instinctive player always locked in. He doesn’t just rely on athleticism; he studies the game. He’s tough, coachable, and plays with heart. And he gives max effort and makes plays when it counts. High one, always. I tell him effort, attitude, and character matter just as much as talent. On the field, it’s about competing the right way and being accountable to his team. Off the field, it’s about staying humble, being respectful, and carrying himself like a leader.
"Not just the physical tools, but it’s his mindset. He’s got that drive you can’t teach. He puts the work in when no one’s looking, and he’s got that boldness like a lion on the field."
Does the son of the former NFL star remind him of himself back in the day?
"Yes, certainly. There are moments where I’ll catch him making a cut, reading a defense, or showing that burst through the line of scrimmage, and it reminds me of myself back in the day lol. But the truth is, he’s his own player. I may have passed down some instincts and football IQ, but he’s taken it and built his own style. He’s smoother in some areas than I was at that age. He listens to my experiences, but he’s writing his own story, and I respect that. And there are definitely flashes where I sit back and think, That’s me right there.. but better!"
