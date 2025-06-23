UCLA Misses Out On Top Wide Receiver Target
The UCLA Bruins have been playing a very impressive game of recruiting when it comes to the month of June. They have landed many of the top targets at a plethora of different positions and schools. They have also hosted many of the nation's best prospects, including one of their targets who was already committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. That prospect was Vance Spafford.
Spafford was committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, but was visiting other programs from all over as he was looking to make sure he made the correct decision.
One of the schools that he visited was UCLA who made him one of their priority targets in the recruiting class. Spafford visited many schools, all of the schools that he visited officially, including the UCLA Bruins, Colorado Buffaloes, Washington Huskies, Miami Hurricanes, and the Georgia Bulldogs.
While the Bruins were hopeful for some good news, they would receive the exact opposite. The talented wide receiver would flip his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Miami Hurricanes. This is a huge blow to what the Bruins were looking for, however they have landed many commitments at the wide receiver position and won't be hurting despite not landing their target.
As of now the Bruins are ranked inside the top-10 and that could very well go up with the success that they have shown. Some of their top recruits in the class include Micah Smith and Johnnie Jones who are both top tier four-star offensive linemen.
The Bruins also have a commitment out of Jaron Pula, who is the top commit in the wide receiver room. He is one of the top four commits in the class along with his ranking that has landed him inside the top 250 and as a four-star recruit.
The Bruins have much bigger needs than the WR position, as they are still have been chasing a QB commit that they have yet to land. Their top target and four-star QB OScar Rios comes to mind, as he is set to make a decision on June 27th. Rios will be choosing between the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats who he visited officially this summer. The commitment from Rios would secure the Bruins as one of the top 2026 classes in the country with many more targets still on the board.
