What a Potential Brian Bonner Commitment Could Mean for UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have been dominating the recruiting trail, to the point where On3 has them with the 17th best recruiting class in 2026 -- a far cry from their 48th place ranking for 2025.
But don't think DeShaun Foster and his crew are done yet.
Running back Brian Bonner is a four-star recruit from Southern California and has visited UCLA's campus quite a bit in the past year. Three unofficial visits and an official visit on May 16th.
But with the battle heating up, he has several schools vying for his talent. Our Connor Moreno dove deep into what other recruiting platforms are saying, but it seems like Notre Dame is a strong contender.
He takes his final visit in South Bend on June 20, and a decision will likely come soon afterward.
But Bonner's commitment to the Bruins signals that there's a changing of the guard in Southern California football.
For years, Chip Kelly struggled to get the most out of his players. Foster is using his ability to connect with the players to help them succeed at the highest level.
While four-star back Karson Cox is signed on for the 2025 season, getting Bonner will be Foster's biggest recruiting win yet. No one in the backfield has committed to UCLA, so more or less, they're banking on Bonner to be the answer in that class.
A commitment would cement Foster's reputation as a closer, which he already has after building the offensive line, and it would only improve UCLA's momentum in the rankings.
It would also signify that the Bruins can keep elite local talent right where they belong -- home.
The Bruins' depth at running back is so far looking pretty strong. Jaivian Thomas is poised for a breakout season, and the jury is still out on Anthony Woods, who had an incredible season two years ago with Idaho, but then missed all of last year with Utah.
As a former running back himself, Foster understands the need for depth at the position. Injuries happen often since it's one of the more grueling positions, so having premium talent is always a plus.
With the trenches locked up, Foster and o-line coach Andy Kwon can relay to Bonner that they already have his future in mind. Get the running back some protection, and watch him flourish.
