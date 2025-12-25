One Gift UCLA Football Hoped Santa Brought For Christmas

The Bruins have a lot to overcome this offseason, however there is one gift this Christmas they need to have a great 2026 season.

With Bob Chesney joining the program, the moment feels reminiscent of St. Nicholas confronting Arius in 325 — a decisive act meant to restore order and truth. In UCLA’s case, Chesney represents that same jolt of accountability, metaphorically slapping the program back toward relevance and success.

The Gift

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The gift that UCLA needs this winter is a good transfer portal under Bob Chesney. UCLA has had a rough start in recruiting and in the transfer portal. The Bruins lost two cornerstones in defensive backs Scooter Jackson and Cole Martin. UCLA needs to fill these holes fast.

Defense will need to be a huge priority moving forward. The Bruins have holes all over the field. The defensive line, especially, needs to be addressed more aggressively. While the Bruins tried to get some big names in the early signing window, it was to no avail.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) gets by UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) and defensive back Cole Martin (21) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

AJ Green and Caleb Reed are two edge players who can really help out UCLA big time. In the secondary, two names also pop up, Donovan Starr and Dwayne Galloway. The Bruins will need to start making noise very quickly, or next season could be dicey.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The offense, as well, is going to need to be bolstered from Santa this offseason. Most importantly, the running game, where the Bruins would be a bottom team overall in the Big Ten. Without the efforts of Nico Iamaleava, the Bruins did not have a single rusher for over 400 yards.

Chesney and Kennedy need to bring Wayne Knight over to Westwood to solve this issue. The Bruins' biggest fault from last season was their inability to find a consistent running back on their roster. While Jalen Berger stepped up, his carries were split between Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If the Bruins are able to land a bruising running back in the transfer portal, Santa will have done his job. Nico Iamaleava needs help in the run game — something UCLA hopes Dean Kennedy can provide. The offense only looked good last season when the Bruins established consistent rushing production.

With James Madison out of the playoff picture, UCLA could benefit from a wave of Dukes transferring to Westwood. While the Bruins have assembled the framework of a competitive roster, there remains plenty of work before they can realistically enter powerhouse territory.

