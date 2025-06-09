Can Jaivian Thomas Be the Spark UCLA's Backfield Needs?
A backfield in desperate need may just have found its answer.
It felt like pulling teeth whenever running back T.J. Harden, who has since transferred to SMU, tried to gain yards. Harden once again saw a heavy workload with UCLA last season, much like his sophomore campaign when he averaged 5.3 yards per carry.
But his junior year wasn't so easy.
He saw 32 fewer carries and averaged a full 1.2 yards less per touch.
You can’t blame him. His sophomore year was solid, with plenty of promise ahead. Then the Bruins fired their coach, brought someone new in, and the offensive line struggled mightily. It was time for a change.
In comes Jaivian Thomas, the junior transfer running back from California who split plenty of carries with Jaydn Ott. However, it was clear Thomas was the more efficient back in 2024, averaging 6.3 yards per carry to Ott’s sub-five. But Cal coach Justin Wilcox kept banking on Ott to return to his 1,300-yard form from a year prior.
Now, with a fresh start in Westwood, Thomas is swinging big.
Last season for the Golden Bears, Thomas was exceptional — totaling 626 yards and seven touchdowns while flashing an electric first step and sharp change-of-direction ability. He’s elusive in tight spaces and doesn’t need a wide-open lane to create a big play.
After Harden’s departure, the need for an explosive back became even more apparent — and that’s exactly what Thomas brings. Not only that, UCLA’s offensive line is expected to take a major step forward.
Right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio and center Sam Yoon return, while sixth-year left tackle Courtland Ford joins from USC. Additionally, Reuben Unije and Oluwafunto Akinshilo offer strong depth options who can step in at a high level.
When speaking to 247Sports after transferring, Thomas was effusive in his praise for what DeShaun Foster is building.
“They're building something big at UCLA.”
And he’s not wrong — especially with the Bruins landing one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the transfer portal, former Tennessee star Nico Iamaleava.
Thomas fits perfectly in Foster’s system, where he can thrive in an open-field scheme designed to create explosive plays. Just take a look at what he did to San Diego State last season.
Granted, the job isn’t guaranteed. He’ll have to fend off Utah transfer Jalen Berger, as well as Anthony Woods — a 1,500-yard rusher at Idaho before transferring to Utah. Woods missed all of last season due to injury, so there’ll be extra incentive for him to make his mark.
What helps Thomas' case is that he doesn’t need 25 carries to leave a mark. In the game he ran for 169 yards against San Diego State, he only needed 17 touches.
With Iamaleava under center, Thomas’ explosive presence gives the Bruins’ offense a potential home-run threat every time he touches the ball. If he wins the job outright, don’t be surprised if he becomes UCLA’s most dangerous weapon not named Nico.
