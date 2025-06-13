Can UCLA Land Hometown 4-Star RB Brian Bonner?
After taking an official visit with UCLA on May 16, Valencia High School (Santa Clarita, California) four-star running back Brian Bonner is slowly narrowing in on his decision with the Bruins being one of his finalists among others.
Bonner, California's top-rated running back and seventh-ranked back in the nation according to On3, has offers from 28 schools but listed UCLA in his top five along with Washington, Penn State, Nebraska and Notre Dame. He would be UCLA's third four-star commit in a surging 2026 recruiting class.
Let's take a look at where different recruiting sites are predicting Bonner will end up.
On3
On3 gives the Bruins the best chance to land the hometown star, giving them a 28.3% chance to land him after hosting four visits for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound, running back, the most of any program. On3 has Washington as a close second with a 20.7% chance to land Bonner.
247Sports
247Sports has a crystal ball prediction that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will land Bonner. He is set to go on official visit with them on Friday, June 20, which will be his last official visit off his recruiting period. 247Sports isn't the only site that favors the Fighting Irish.
Rivals
Rivals' fan future cast gives Notre Dame the best chances to land Bonner as well, with a 33.0 percent commitment prediction. While two of the three biggest recruiting sites favor Notre Dame, UCLA's recent recruiting momentum is undeniable in DeShaun Foster's first full offseason at the helm of the program. Don't count the Bruins out just yet.
National recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins, evaluated Bonner in late May. Here's what he had to say about the Bruin hopeful:
"Bonner is among the top running backs in the country and has the kind of all around game that should allow him to play early in college. Has an athletic 6-foot-0, 190 pound frame with plenty of room to fill out and should easily be able to carry 220 pounds or so in the next few years. He’s a speed back who can hit the home run from anywhere on the field and is always a threat to break off a big gainer. Has a track background and his speed shows up on the football field as well. Is both quick and top end fast and can hit the hole with suddenness. Able to be at full speed after just a few strides and has some wiggle and make you miss ability in the hole as well. Can really turn the corner and once he gets out in the open field, he’s going out run just about any defender, no matter what kind of angle they have on him. Really separates himself from other backs as a pass catcher and has played some slot and outside receiver during his prep career. Catches the ball very naturally and not just on screens but can get vertical as well. Tough to find a real weakness in his game and with his size, explosiveness and skill set, Bonner has a chance to be very special at the next level."
