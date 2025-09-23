Looking Forward to UCLA's Daunting Schedule
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we take a look at UCLA's opponents in the Top 25 and how that impacts their remaining schedule.
AP Top 25 Shakeup: UCLA Opponents Rising Quickly
The fallout from Week 3's loss to New Mexico took the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) back to training camp in Week 4's bye, as interim head coach Tim Skipper quipped.
But while the Bruins are resetting, their remaining opponents in the season schedule are only getting better. Four of UCLA's nine remaining opponents are ranked in the updated AP Top 25 -- three of them being within the top 11.
Let's check out where they all rank in the new poll.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)
The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington in a week.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Down 1)
The No. 3 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.
11. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 8)
Indiana had a statement win in Week 4, taking down the No. 9-ranked Fighting Illini 63-10 to move up to the No. 11 in the country. UCLA now has four remaining opponents in the AP Top 25, three of them being within the top 11.
21. USC Trojans (Up 4)
Southern California moved up four spots in the rankings to No. 21 in the nation after flexing its offensive explosion against the Michigan State Spartans, coming out with a 45-31 victory. The Trojans mark the fourth ranked opponent on UCLA's remaining schedule.
Others Receiving Votes
33. Maryland Terrapins (6 votes)
Maryland was one of the biggest stories of the weekend, opening up conference play with a dominant 27-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. The Terrapins entered the season below the Bruins in many Big Ten power rankings, but an undefeated nonconference slate followed up by Saturday's win marks yet another projected UCLA loss in Week 8.
