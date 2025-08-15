Who is UCLA's Top 2027 Recruiting Target?
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting prospects at both the JUCO and high school level, as this helps bring the best players to the UCLA Bruins, which is key for winning football games on Saturdays.
I have been on record time and time again detailing what the biggest key to winning football games is, and as someone who covers recruiting, I would argue recruiting until I am black and blue in the face. The best teams recruit well. Let's use the 2024-2025 season as an example.
Every team in the playoffs is at the top of their conference when it comes to recruiting, and the team that won the whole tournament was arguably the best recruiting team. Obviously, coaching matters, but the players have to play a part too.
The Bruins have been doing their thing and their part when it comes to the recruiting scene. They have landed many of their top targets in the 2026 class after putting up one of the best spring transfer portal performances in the nation. They have added players from all over and at a plethora of different positions. This 2026 class will go down as one of their best classes in recent memory.
They have landed players in the 2027 recruiting class as well, as they have done a great job in the 2027 class with two glaring commitments. They have a commitment from Demaje Riley as well as Royalton Allen. Allen is one of the better players in the nation, and has his goals set extremely high, as does Riley. They were both top targets for the Bruins that committed early, but the Bruins are out for more. Who is the top target for the Bruins?
The answer is simple. The Bruins are after the son of a former Bruin and NFL Legend. They are after the son of Maurice Jones-Drew heavily. His son, Duece Jones-Drew, is a very talented running back prospect from De La Salle High School. He is one of the better running backs in the nation, as he is one of the shiftiest and most dangerous players with his feet.
He is recruited heavily all over the nation, with many teams looking to make him their priority running back. Teams like the UCLA Bruins have hopes of getting him on campus sooner rather than later, with the hopes of another early commitment.
