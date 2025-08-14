Will Josiah Johnson Take an Official Visit to UCLA?
The UCLA Bruins have been making a push for many different recruits in the recruiting cycle. This includes one of the better players in the nation at the point guard position. He has yet to set his official visits, but will the Bruins get him in for an official visit?
Can The UCLA Bruins Get An Official Visit With Josiah Johnson?
The UCLA Bruins have been looking to land many different prospects in many different classes and many different sports. They are always recruiting no matter the situation. One of the sports they have been recruiting heavily for is the sport of basketball. The Bruins have been doing a great job in the 2026 class when it comes to recruiting the 2026 recruiting class for basketball, as they have already started to pick out their top targets in the class.
The Bruins have been looking to recruit the best of the best, as the Bruins have many top targets, including the extremely talented point guard who is one of the better players at his position and in the nation. That player being Josiah Johnson. He has received many different offers, including the UCLA Bruins and many different schools. Some of the other schools that has offered him at this time includes the California Golden Bears, the San Diego State Aztecs, the Colorado State Rams, and many more.
Johnson is from inside the state line of California. He is from the city of Lakewood, California, and attends Mayfair High School. He is the 140th ranked prospect, the 13th ranked player at the position, and the 15thy best player in the state of California. The propsect has been rising up recruiting boards, but has yet to set any official visit date. That leaves a very big question. Will the Bruins receive an official visit with the talented prospect?
All signs point to yes at this time, but it's recruiting... anything is possible. The Bruins have done a solid recruiting job thus far and will continue to do so. This recruitment would be huge for the Bruins, as if they get him it would almost feel like a steal.
The Bruins have more talented prospects in the class that has set up official visits thus far, but one could argue that Johnson is the most important prospect that has yet to set up his official visits.
