Bruins Transfer RB Finds New Destination for 2025
Former UCLA Bruins junior running back TJ Harden has found a new school for the upcoming 2025 season after three years in Westwood. Following two standout seasons with the Bruins, Harden will be joining the SMU Mustangs, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.
Harden possesses one year of eligibility and will use it in Dallas with one of the latest teams to join the ACC.
Despite a very successful career with the Bruins, Harden decided to make the move elsewhere. He was utilized heavily in his final two seasons in Westwood but is seeking a new destination even as a Los Angeles native.
One thing that may have swayed Harden's transfer decision that came in December of last year was the fact that the Bruins were a pass-heavy offense in 2024. As the starting back, he did not receive the expected number of carries, having six games with less than 10 carries.
In three seasons with UCLA, Harden totaled 324 carries for 1,658 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. His career-best season came in 2023, rushing for 827 yards and eight scores as the Bruins' No. 1 back that season. He was once again the main rusher for UCLA this past season as well.
Harden had a season-high performance, 125 rushing yards on 20 carries in a pivotal home victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Despite being the worst rushing team in the Big Ten at just 86.6 ground yards per game, Harden provided the needed boost to keep the offense two-dimensional.
In 2024, SMU was a strong rushing team, averaging 167.6 yards per game in the ACC. Harden will more than likely become the starting back for the Mustangs and continue the success he gained with the Bruins. He has draft-caliber talent if he was able to shine again in his final season of college ball.
Losing Harden is a big loss for the Bruins. If they are able to find a serviceable substitute that can make a comparable or even larger impact than Harden did -- perhaps Anthony Woods or Jalen Berger -- this team will be in great shape. It definitely helps that Nico Iamaleava is an extremely mobile quarterback.
