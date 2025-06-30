UCLA Underrated in These Season Predictions?
As the 2025 college football season nears, UCLA is one of the most interesting programs to watch.
On the heels of a 5-7 inaugural season in the Big Ten, the acquisition of Nico Iamaleava jolts to Bruins into the national conversation. Not just because of his polarizing departure from Tennessee, but because UCLA has a star under center.
A group at Off Tackle Empire gave its very entertaining predictions of the USC and UCLA seasons. It was promising for the Trojans, but not very hopeful for the Bruins.
Here's what they had to say:
"UCLA had quite the turnaround last season, winning four of its last six games after a dreadful 1-5 start," one writer wrote. "Credit DeShaun Foster for addressing UCLA’s offensive issues over the offseason, turning to the portal for a new quarterback and running back and to Bloomington for a new offensive coordinator. I think UCLA’s season comes down to how it fares in a trio of games against, ironically enough, former PAC-12 foes Utah, Washington and USC. If they can hold their own in those games, the Bruins go bowling."
Another writer added, "I think UCLA could go 6-6 because I see only two, maybe three teams on here they just will get pounded up front by. That said, the travel will wear them out and this could turn out to be a super tough schedule so I’ll go with 5-7 because I see them losing those last four in all likelihood."
"Good God, they open with Utah? That’s going to be a hamblasting. 4-8 feels a little unfair, but it isn’t an easy schedule and the travel will be brutal. At East Lansing with a body clock time of 8:00 am?!" another writer said.
"I’m not as afraid of Utah, who went 5-7 in 2024 and has Kyle Whittingham firmly in Kirk Ferentz/Pat Fitzgerald territory of “cashing checks, baby”. If Iamaleava, Jaivian Thomas, and OC Tino Sunseri can gel really quickly, this could easily be a 2-0 and kind of intriguing Bruins squad. I’m at least hoping that former New Mexico QB Devon Dampier gets the Utes into a shootout with UCLA.;
"Speaking of, New Mexico could be intriguing eventually with former Idaho HC Jason Eck. Not this year, but someday.
"Coin flip model, though, tells me they split the opening two, but @Northwestern being their only good shot at a conference road win doesn’t bode well for the long run. 5-7, pushing 6-6 if they can beat Washington at home or USC in the rivalry game."
Are the Bruins underrated? These writer sure think so. What do you think?