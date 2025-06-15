Next Man Up? Why UCLA's Kwazi Gilmer is Just That
August signals the start of a new season for UCLA football — and with that, the possibility for breakout performers.
Enter wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, the four-star sophomore who was one of the few bright spots in a difficult season for DeShaun Foster’s squad. Now, with former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava trading Tennessee orange for Westwood blue, Gilmer’s ceiling just got a whole lot higher.
As a freshman, Gilmer made people remember his name. His numbers didn’t jump off the stat sheet — just 345 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 11.1 yards per catch — but his effort made a lasting impression on the coaching staff.
And when injuries mounted, Gilmer stepped into the starting lineup.
He rewarded the coaching staff’s trust with some standout games, including two catches for 61 yards against SEC powerhouse LSU and three catches for 88 yards against Nebraska.
At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Gilmer already looks the part of a future WR1. And with room to grow physically and mentally, the expectations around him are starting to swell.
But what truly separates him are the intangibles.
“Being able to come in early, he was here in spring,” Foster said. “He’s a kid that started on special teams. He’s an effort guy. Just trying to get better all the time. A few injuries happened and he took advantage of the situation.”
Combine that relentless work ethic with physical tools, and you get something special.
“It’s the effort he does stuff,” Foster added. “He’s always running full speed and has strength when he’s running his routes. He’s the kind of guy that you have to pull back, and that’s just good when you’re a freshman.”
That kind of mentality is contagious — especially when it comes from an underclassman.
With a year under his belt, 2024 may have just been a learning curve for Gilmer. Now he enters 2025 with a top-tier quarterback under center. Iamaleava has sniper-like accuracy, and Gilmer has the speed and route-running ability to create separation and turn short throws into big gains.
You pair Iamaleava’s arm with Gilmer’s explosiveness, and defensive coordinators are going to have problems.
Can he be the top wide receiver? Absolutely. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is a dependable veteran, but limited in his ceiling. Cal transfer Mikey Matthews brings depth, and redshirt sophomore walk-on Carter Shaw has upside — but none of them offer Gilmer’s blend of size, speed, and upside.
The Bruins don’t just want Gilmer to take the next step — they need him to.
And based on what we’ve seen, he might be ready to take several.
