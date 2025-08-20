Why Michigan State is UCLA's 7th-Most Important Game
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we dive back into our ranking of UCLA's most important games this season.
To watch today's episode, view below:
We're officially three weeks away from UCLA's season opener, and the Bruins are one of the biggest stories in college football.
With a ton of expectations preceding them, let's rank the Bruins' most important games on the schedule, moving on to No. 7 -- Week 7 vs Michigan State.
The Spartans sit at a crucial point in UCLA's schedule -- a 9 a.m. PT game in October immediately following a projected loss to the No. 2-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. This game is where the Bruins show who they are after a loss (barring a miraculous upset to PSU).
Not only that, but, depending on how good UCLA does during its non-conference slate and against Northwestern the week before Penn State, the matchup against Michigan State -- and against Maryland the following week -- could yield a 5-2, or even 6-1 start for the Bruins.
All these hypotheticals aside, this is an important Big Ten Conference game in the middle of the season against an opponent that might be slight underdogs against the Bruins. It's the ultimate test to show if UCLA really is what many around the program think it is.
Analyst Previews Michigan State
Want to know more about the Spartans going into the season? Well, ESPN's Bill Connelly previewed them, here's what he had to say:
"Michigan State basically pulled a "reverse UCLA" in Smith's first season. The Spartans were 4-3 after a 32-20 win over Iowa, as sophomore Aidan Chiles damaged a Hawkeyes defense that usually makes the lives of young quarterbacks hell. But it was almost all downhill from there. MSU topped 17 points only once in its final five games and beat only Purdue (and by only seven points).
"Chiles is a very dangerous scrambler, but he took at least two sacks in 10 of 12 games, and he threw over half of his 11 interceptions when State's in-game win probability (per FPI) was between 30 and 70%, meaning they were particularly costly.
"I doubt it takes Smith until Year 4 to get going at MSU the way it did at Oregon State, but I'd be surprised if it happened in Year 2. Chiles' development remains in process, and he'll have a mostly new skill corps around him. Sophomore receiver Nick Marsh and tight end Jack Velling are solid, and Smith added fun lower-level transfers such as running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver (Sacramento State) and receivers Omari Kelly (Middle Tennessee), Chrishon McCray (Kent State) and Rodney Bullard Jr. (Valdosta State). The offense will undoubtedly improve after ranking 119th in offensive SP+, but there's a mountain to climb back to mediocrity.
"Joe Rossi's defense should maintain a top-50 level. The Spartans were good against the run and return four of their top six linemen, plus a strong transfer in Grady Kelly (Florida State). The top three linebackers and three starters in the secondary are gone, but Smith loaded up with portal options, including four OLBs and four cornerbacks. David Santiago (Air Force) might be the surest of the new OLBs, and Joshua Eaton (Texas State) and NiJhay Burt (Eastern Illinois) could both have high value at corner. The defense will carry as much weight as it can, but a schedule with five top-30 opponents won't offer much room for error."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.